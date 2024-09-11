By the numbers: 5 Cowboys player stats that tell the story of Week 1
By Criss Partee
The Dallas Cowboys made easy work of the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 and of course, some players either helped set the tone or had outstanding statistical performances. Then there were those whose presence alone may have been their major contribution that afternoon. Overall, it was an all-around dominating win for the Cowboys and these five players best illustrate the story of this game.
Eric Kendricks — 9 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 interception
Eric Kendricks came to play in his first game as a Dallas Cowboy. He led the defense in setting the tone for this game in Cleveland as he was all over the Browns. Nine total tackles (six solo, three assists), two sacks, an interception, two QB hits, one tackle for a loss and a pass defense.
This combination of Kendricks and Micah Parsons could become one of the most destructive linebacker combos in the NFL. With these two wreaking havoc all over the field, this Mike Zimmer defense could be even better than advertised. After losing Leighton Vander Esch to early retirement, Kendricks looks to be just what the doctor ordered in Big D.
Dak Prescott — 179 passing yards (in a Cowboys win)
By the numbers, Prescott wasn’t the standout he’s been in the past. He did throw one touchdown but had just 179 yards through the air. In all honesty, Dak’s most noteworthy revelation came before the game when his new $240 million contract extension was announced.
In all seriousness, Prescott didn’t need to do much more than manage this game and not allow Cleveland to hang around any longer than necessary. We know Prescott aka, the “$60-million-dollar man,” can sling it for 300-plus yards but Dallas’ defense took care of business on Sunday. This allowed Dak and the offense to ease into the game/regular season.
Micah Parsons — 5 QB hits
Sometimes the mere presence of certain players can be enough to disrupt the game plan of an opponent. Micah Parsons didn’t have the best stat line against the Browns with four total tackles and a sack. But his credited five QB hits (felt like more) were huge in rattling Deshaun Watson.
Parsons is a sack artist, and you’ve got to believe those numbers will get better week by week. Sometimes just knowing he’s on the field is enough to strike fear into the opposition. The All-Pro linebacker got to Watson a few times just not quick enough for more than one sack although his presence was felt.
KaVontae Turpin — 60-yard punt return TD
Kick/punt returner extraordinaire, KaVontae Turpin, helped blow this game wide open for Dallas with his demoralizing, 60-yard punt return TD against the Browns. This came less than two minutes into the third quarter, putting any Cleveland comeback attempts in serious doubt. Turpin has the speed and ability to break one at any time, making him a real game-changer.
DeMarvion Overshown — 2 sacks
Although Overshown was technically a rookie last season, he never played in the regular season due to a torn ACL suffered in the preseason. So, Sunday was Overshown’s NFL debut, and he showed up in full force. Nine total tackles, with two more assists on special teams, the first two sacks of his career, a tackle for loss and two hits on the QB.
With additions of Overshown and Kendricks alongside Parsons, this Cowboys LB core is setting up to be one of the best in the league. These guys are going to be sideline to sideline and Overshown looked good coming off that ACL injury.