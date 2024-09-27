Cowboys power rankings: 4 best performers in Thursday night's win over the Giants
By Criss Partee
Just when it looked like the walls were caving in on the Dallas Cowboys, the schedule presented them with the New York Giants. The Cowboys have owned the Giants since 2017, winning 13 of their 14 meetings in that time. This game was no different as Dallas left victorious, by a final score of 20-15.
While it wasn’t a dominant win like both of Dallas’ wins over New York last season, after the last two games it was a much-needed pick-me-up for Jerry Jones’ team. Dak Prescott did his job without making mistakes and really managed the game well. The defense finally stepped up and showed some resemblance to what they once were. Ultimately, you’d like to see Mike McCarthy’s offense put up more than 20 points, but beggars can’t be choosers at this time.
Here are the biggest stars from the Cowboys win.
4. Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott had an efficient outing against the Giants on Thursday night. Not his best game by far, but Dak had only five incomplete passes out of the 27 he launched for 221 yards and two touchdowns. Again, it was efficient which is what the Cowboys need from Prescott not him throwing 40 or 50 times. It also helps when you can control the tempo of the game by not falling behind by more than one score early.
That stat line won’t always get the job done but against the teams Dallas are supposed to beat, just being efficient can be a good recipe for success. The Cowboys didn’t need Superman today and got it done although they still can’t establish much of a running game. Luckily, Prescott and the offense did enough to hold on for the win.
3. Jake Ferguson
In tight end Jake Ferguson’s first two games this season, he had nine catches on 16 targets combined. On Thursday night against the Giants, Ferguson truly served as Prescott’s safety blanket catching all seven targets for 49 yards. Ferguson could very well end up as Dak’s No. 2 option in this offense since Brandin Cooks and Jalen Tolbert have been inconsistent at best.
Cooks had one catch on four targets for 16 yards Thursday night while Tolbert caught all three of his targets for 24 yards. Four catches for 40 combined yards isn’t exactly an explosive combo. When CeeDee Lamb is seeing frequent double teams the second and third receivers have to find a way to get open more often. The opportunities will be there they just have to take advantage of one-on-one coverage and create separation. If Cooks and Tolbert continue at this rate it could be a huge year for Ferguson.
2. CeeDee Lamb
This was CeeDee Lamb’s most productive game of the season thus far hauling in seven of his eight targets for 98 yards and a TD. Lamb is showing and proving that he’s a true No. 1 wide receiver and he needed this kind of game after his sideline outburst last week during the loss to Baltimore. It’s tough being No. 1 when it seems like no one wants to claim that No. 2 slot and the opponent knows you’re getting the ball in just about every critical situation.
When Prescott and Lamb are clicking on all cylinders, they can help keep the Cowboys in almost any game. They may not always come out on top, but they’ll be in most games if this tandem continues to gel like this. If the offense could only find their missing running game Prescott to Lamb would be even more potent than they already are.
1. The entire defense
After the last two weeks, Mike Zimmer and his guys on defense deserve their flowers for the game they played Thursday against the Giants. Sure, some will say it was only the Giants, but the Cowboys' defense needed something to begin rebuilding their confidence. More specifically against the run where they allowed New York just 26 yards on 24 rushes. Eric Kendricks and DeMarvion Overshown led the way as they were all over the field.
Now that’s how you bounce back as a team and get on track. Dallas’ next test should show us where the defense really is when they travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers on Sunday night, Oct. 10. That’ll be a real test because we know Pittsburgh is going to bring the defense and they will run the ball. Luckily, Dallas now has 10 days to rest up and prepare for what should be a knockdown drag-out affair in Steel City.