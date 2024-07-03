Cowboys predicted to find their next prime Ezekiel Elliott in early ESPN mock draft
The Dallas Cowboys' offseason has been befuddling to behold on numerous fronts. Both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are itching for extensions that haven't come. Jerry Jones is playing his cards close to the vest, operating with uncommon patience as he lets franchise cornerstones stew in the uncertainty around their future.
Meanwhile, he's also keeping the books open for eventual big-money contracts by not targeting major free agents at positions of need. The Cowboys need a RB to replace Tony Pollard and no, 29-year-old Ezekiel Elliott is not the answer. Reuniting with Zeke is a boon in the vibes department, but the Cowboys are slated to lean heavily on a washed vet and unheralded 26-year-old Rico Dowdle.
Even in a market that doesn't appreciate or even particularly care about the RB position, Dallas is dangerously thin in the backfield. The Cowboys have always dominated between the hashes thanks to an elite O-line, but it still takes a competent RB room to generate explosive plays and carry the early-down offense.
Dallas whiffed on several appealing free agent options and telegraphed their favorite NFL Draft prospect at the position. But, rest assured Dallas fans. The Cowboys could get their next star RB in next year's draft, according to the latest (way-too-early) mock draft from ESPN's Matt Miller.
He has the Cowboys selecting Ohio State speedster Quinshon Judkins with the 27th overall pick.
"We're back to running backs in the first round!? Judkins has elite talent, and Dallas ignored the position throughout this offseason beyond a reunion with 29-year-old Ezekiel Elliott. Judkins rushed for 2,725 yards and scored 31 rushing touchdowns over two seasons with Ole Miss before transferring to Ohio State. He will share carries with TreVeyon Henderson there, but the new Buckeye has Heisman-level talent and the burst and balance to be a great NFL running back."
The Cowboys have a solid proof of concept for elite Ohio State RBs in Elliott. It's becoming increasingly rare to see first-round picks at the position, but Judkins' explosive upside — compounded by Dallas' immense need at the position — could buck that trend. He's going to be 21 on draft night and the Buckeyes provide quite the platform for Judkins to make his case to NFL scouts.
Judkins led the SEC in rushing yards as a freshman at Ole Miss, which is a truly remarkable feat when one considers the consistent level of talent at the position between SEC heavyweights such as Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. Of course, the top RB prospects at UGA are often limited by a split workload. Judkins was allowed free rein for the Rebels, often carrying the offense on his back.
He took a slight step back as a sophomore with defenses focused on stopping Ole Miss' ground game, but Judkins will run behind an excellent offensive line at Ohio State. The rising junior has elite physical tools for the position, listed at 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds with twitchy athleticism and a powerful accelerator.
Judkins should be able to operate as the Cowboys' standard workhorse at the position, driving the offense on early downs and effectively occupying a pass-catching role on third downs (Judkins notched 22 receptions for 149 yards and two scores as a sophomore). There's also a good chance Dallas brings Zeke back in a mentor (and change-of-pace) role. It's only fitting for one elite OSU running back to pass the baton to the next.
It's way too early to know the Cowboys' 2025 draft plans with any certainty, but we can expect Judkins to be on the radar if the Ohio State transfer goes as planned.