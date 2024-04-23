Cowboys predicted to make absurdly dumb trade in the 2024 NFL Draft
Are the Dallas Cowboys even going to participate in the 2024 NFL Draft? One trade prediction suggests that the dormant Cowboys will trade into the top 10 even after they opted to skip free agency entirely.
By Kinnu Singh
In 1989, rookie owner Jerry Jones and rookie head coach Jimmy Johnson did not get off to a great start with the Dallas Cowboys. They knew it wouldn't be easy to follow in the footsteps of team president Tex Schramm and head coach Tom Landry, but they didn't expect the Cowboys to hit rock bottom in their first season. Under the new leadership regime, the Cowboys finished the 1989 season with a 1-15 record, the worst in franchise history.
After five putrid games, Johnson had seen enough. He decided to trade running back Herschel Walker, who was coming off of a season with 1,514 rushing yards. The Cowboys generated a bidding war to drive up the price. The Minnesota Vikings, who lost in the NFC Championship Game the previous season, felt like they were just one missing piece away from making it to the Super Bowl. In October 1989, Minnesota's desperation led them to make the worst trade in NFL history. The Vikings acquired the Pro Bowl running back in exchange for four players and eight draft picks, including three first-round picks and three second-round picks. (Five of eight draft picks were conditional and based on the four players, but Johnson got rid of all four players to keep the draft picks.)
The trade ultimately resulted in 18 players for Dallas, including Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith. Within years, the Cowboys transformed from a 1-15 team into a dynasty.
The Herschel Walker trade is the NFL's greatest cautionary tale about the risks of mortgaging the future for instant gratification. It underscores the importance of long-term planning and resource allocation in professional sports, and it's just one of the many reasons why Jerry Jones would never make the following trade.
2024 NFL Draft trade prediction suggests Dallas jumps up into top 10
Bleacher Report's NFL scouting department suggested that the Cowboys could "trade into the top 10 for a pass-catcher" in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Cowboys currently hold the No. 24 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Their next selection is at No. 56 overall in the second round. Using Jimmy Johnson's trade value chart, the difference between Dallas' first-round pick (740 points) and the No. 10 overall pick (1,300 points) — currently held by the New York Jets — is equivalent in value to the No. 34 overall pick (560 points). The difference between Dallas' first-round pick and the No. 9 overall pick is roughly equivalent to the No. 30 overall pick (620 points).
To jump into the top 10, Dallas would have to trade at least their 2024 first-round pick, their 2025 first-round pick, and at least one more pick.
Besides the cost, the trade still wouldn't make sense. Dallas has been dormant all offseason. Does anyone know if the Cowboys even plan on participating in this year's draft?
Dallas lost one starter to retirement and allowed six starters to leave in free agency. Linebacker Eric Kendricks was their lone external free-agent signing, and the Cowboys even made star running back Derrick Henry feel rejected. The most concerning part of Dallas' springtime nap is the team's inactivity with their "Big Three" players. Linebacker Micah Parsons is eligible for a contract extension this offseason, while quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb are entering the final years of their current deals.
Lamb, by the way, is holding out of the team's voluntary training program with hopes of a long-term extension. The Cowboys pass-catcher is one of the best wide receivers in the league. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2023 after leading the league with 135 receptions and recording 1,749 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. His production is hardly a surprise — Lamb has set a new career-high in receptions, yards, and touchdowns every year of his career.
The Cowboys could draft a wideout at No. 24 overall to compliment Lamb, especially since wide receiver is the strength of this year's draft class, but they have too many holes on their roster to address and trading up would result in fewer picks to fill those positions. If anything, a trade down would be more beneficial.
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers could qualify as a legitimate pass-catching pick in the top 10, but there are already debates whether tight ends are worth first-round picks. Unless Rob Gronkowski is suddenly an NFL Draft prospect again, no tight end is worth multiple first-round picks. Regardless, the emergence of tight end Jake Ferguson makes the position less of a need for Dallas than wide receiver.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has kept his hands in his pockets this offseason, and he's unlikely to pull them out for a blockbuster draft trade — especially for a pass-catcher.