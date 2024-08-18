Former Cowboys star ghosts the Bucs in training camp with predictable end result
It’s a franchise that owns the longest current playoff streak in the NFC, as well as the third-longest streak in the league. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reached the postseason four consecutive years. In 2020, the wild card Bucs would get hot at the right time and capture Super Bowl LV. The past three seasons, the club has captured the NFC South.
Buccaneers’ general manager Jason Licht was presented with some challenges this offseason in terms of maintaining their roster. When it was all said and done, quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Mike Evans, linebacker Lavonte David, and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. all re-upped with the club.
The Bucs did not have a lot of needs this offseason, and their draft class includes center Graham Barton (1-Duke) and pass-rusher Chris Braswell (2-Alabama).
Speaking of getting to opposing quarterbacks, Licht added a veteran this offseason that has made the rounds in the NFL. Or so he thought.
Veteran pass rusher Randy Gregory opted to pass on the Buccaneers
In early April, the Buccaneers signed Randy Gregory to a one-year, $3 million deal. He had spent 2023 with both the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers. In 12 games with the latter, he finished with 11 tackles, and 2.5 sacks. He played in all three postseason games for Kyle Shanahan’s club, and the Bucs were hoping to add him to a club that allowed the seven-fewest points in the league this past season.
Gregory was a second-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2015 that has been on and off NFL rosters during this tumultuous pro career. He’s played only a total of 72 regular-season contests with three different franchises, totaling 22.0 sacks and 10 forced fumbles. That’s because he’s been suspended by the league four times for violations regarding the NFL’s substance abuse policy. That includes missing the entire 2017 and ’19 seasons.
Why Gregory was a no-show after inking a deal with the Buccaneers is currently unknown. “I’ll never find out,” explained head coach Todd Bowlers via ESPN’s Jenna Laine, “but I wish him the best and we’ll move on from there. Can't miss what you never had.”
That's one way to blow a golden opportunity.