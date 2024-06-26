Cowboys RB room could be given a gift if Bears let cut candidate loose
By Kinnu Singh
One team's trash often proves to be another's treasure. As teams begin to trim their rosters down to their final 53-man team, NFL player may not be a fit on one team's roster, but could easily be an ideal fit on a different one. Cornerback Vontae Davis personified this after being traded from the Miami Dolphins to the Indianapolis Colts, where he developed into a two-time Pro Bowl player.
For the Dallas Cowboys, roster cuts and training camp trades will provide them one last chance to stop neglecting the running back position.
Dallas had a quiet offseason in which they waved goodbye to several of their key starters from the 2023 season. One of those players happened to be running back Tony Pollard, who signed with the Washington Commanders in free agency.
The Cowboys decided against signing a running back in free agency, and then again passed on the opportunity to select one in the 2024 NFL Draft. With some luck, the Cowboys may be able to find some help for their barren running back room from the Chicago Bears.
Cowboys should keep an eye on Bears RB Khalil Herbert
The Athletic's Adam Jahns suggested that the Bears could potentially part ways with running back Khalil Herbert this offseason.
Although Herbert has worked with the starters at training camp, he is entering the final year of his rookie contract in a crowded running back room. The Bears selected running back Roschon Johnson in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft and signed running back D'Andre Swift to a three-year, $24.5 million contract this offseason.
"Herbert and Johnson also worked with Williams and the starters," Jahns wrote. "And yet, it wouldn’t be surprising if Herbert is considered on the bubble at Halas Hall. He’s in a contract year and the Bears drafted Johnson last year and signed Swift this year."
Herbert is positioned for his first major NFL deal after the 2024 season, but it's entirely possibly the Bears won't be the team signing him.
The 26-year-old running back has accrued over 2,000 scrimmage yards and scored 10 touchdowns since he was drafted in the sixth round in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has averaged an impressive 4.9 yards per carry, despite playing a limited role. The Bears have increasingly moved away from Herbert — Chicago now has three other options at running back and two returners on special teams. While he only has a $1.1 million cap hit, the Bears may be open to trading him away for a late-round pick since they're likely to receive nothing in return if they let him walk as a free agent next offseason.
While the Bears may not utilize Herbert much at all this season, the Cowboys could certainly benefit from his talents. Right now, the Cowboys are rolling with Ezekiel Elliott, who returned to Dallas after a season with the New England Patriots. Elliott is followed by Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, and Royce Freeman on the prospective depth chart.
The current expectation is that Dallas will split halfback duties among the young players in their position group. As it stands now, Elliott would assume the lead role, although he likely is no longer an every-down back.
Understandably, Cowboys fans are frustrated by Dallas' inactivity at the start of free agency. Team owner Jerry Jones claimed the Cowboys would be going "all in" after their 2023 campaign ended with another postseason debacle. Yet, as running backs such as Henry, Saquon Barkley, D'Andre Swift, Josh Jacobs, and Aaron Jones were scooped off the market, the Cowboys barely made a move.