Cowboys replace Stephon Gilmore with former first-rounder after UFL stint
By Lior Lampert
The Dallas Cowboys have taken an outside-the-box approach to replacing five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore with their latest signing.
Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Cowboys have signed former Las Vegas (then Oakland) Raiders first-round pick Gareon Conley following a brief UFL stint.
Instead of retaining Gilmore, Dallas will bet on Conley's draft pedigree from seven years ago and his improved showing in a lesser-tier professional football league. What could possibly go wrong?
Cowboys replace Stephon Gilmore with former first-rounder Gareon Conley after UFL stint
Conley was a member of the D.C. Defenders this year. He amassed 25 total tackles, five pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in seven games. The former Ohio State Buckeye will now have an opportunity to re-establish himself in the NFL with the Cowboys.
In 2017, the Raiders chose Conley with the No. 24 overall selection in the NFL Draft. He only appeared in two games as a rookie after suffering a season-ending stress fracture in his tibia. But he reminded everyone why Las Vegas/Oakland invested a Day 1 pick on him the following campaign. As a second-year pro, he amassed 37 combined tackles, 15 pass deflections and three interceptions (returning one for a touchdown).
Alas, Conley's tenure with the Raiders was short-lived. He was traded to the Houston Texans during the 2019 season for a third-round draft choice.
We have not witnessed Conley play in the NFL since then. After being placed on injured reserve in September 2020, he failed to suit up for the Texans (or any team in the league). However, he earned a decent Pro Football Focus overall player grade the last time we saw him (63.2).
Turning 29 later this month, perhaps Conley can carry the momentum and confidence he gained from the UFL and translate it to helping Dallas win. Nevertheless, we wouldn't bet on it.
If Conley is Jerry Jones and the Cowboys brass' way of addressing the offseason departure of Gilmore, then Dallas may be in trouble. Luckily, they already have two All-Pro caliber corners on the roster in Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland.