Ew, gross: Cowboys reported answer at running back isn't nearly good enough
The Dallas Cowboys need to make a real move at running back. This ain't it.
By Mark Powell
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones promised that the franchise would go all-in this offseason. So far, that's been far from the case.
Dallas and Mike McCarthy lost to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card Round last postseason thanks to Jordan Love. Because of that, many questions loom about the future of the franchise. Particularly, is Dak Prescott the answer at the quarterback position? And which stars should Dallas prioritize for potential extensions?
I don't have the answers, as Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb and Prescott are all Pro Bowl-level players. Jones has done little to give away his hand, as well. In the immediate future, the Cowboys need a replacement for running back Tony Pollard, who signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency. Dallas hasn't made a move thus far to replace Pollard despite some interest in Derrick Henry, which ultimately ended with the former Titans All-Pro signing in Baltimore.
Dallas Cowboys need a real replacement for Tony Pollard, and this ain't it
Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn are currently 1-2 on the Dallas Cowboys depth chart at running back. Dowdle has shown some flashes, while Vaugh is a former late-round draft pick out of Kansas State. Both players, while capable, are far from a bell-cow running back. Yet, the Cowboys finally signed someone with experience.
Dallas signed former Rams running back Royce Freeman, per Todd Archer. Per Archer, "Freeman had 319 yards on 77 carries with 2 touchdowns last year for the Los Angeles Rams. He was 3rd round pick of Denver in '18."
Freeman could prove us wrong, but on the surface he is not a better option than Dowdle or Vaughn. Perhaps an early-round draft pick will answers Cowboys fans questions as to who will replace Pollard, but signing Freeman doesn't provide much clarity.