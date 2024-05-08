Cowboys are reportedly on verge of sadly their best signing of offseason
By Lior Lampert
While there has been a lot of noise and chatter surrounding the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, they have been relatively quiet on the transaction front.
After losing critical pieces from the 2023 squad that got thrashed by the No. 7-seeded Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round, like running back Tony Pollard and perennial Pro Bowl offensive tackle Tyron Smith, Dallas' most significant free-agent addition was re-acquiring veteran tailback Ezekiel Elliot -- who is not the high-end option he once was despite the Cowboys going to rather pathetic extremes to secure him.
However, the Cowboys are reportedly on the verge of landing a more noteworthy player than Elliot, which may not set the bar very high.
Dallas has brought in 29-year-old wide receiver Zay Jones for a visit on Wednesday, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
A former second-round pick in 2017, Jones has failed to live up to his lofty draft billing throughout his seven-year career. But he showed flashes of the player many thought he could be in 2022 as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, recording career-highs in receptions (82) and receiving yards (823) with five touchdown grabs.
However, Jones took a backseat to star receiver Calvin Ridley, who returned from a season-long suspension for gambling in 2023 to start alongside Christian Kirk, which relegated him to a lesser role while being plagued by nagging knee/hamstring injuries. He got released by the Jags this offseason after they signed former Buffalo Bills deep threat Gabe Davis to a three-year, $39 million contract in free agency and spent the No. 23 overall pick on LSU wideout Brian Thomas Jr.
Jacksonville overhauled their receiver room this offseason, rendering Jones valueless to them. Although, one man's trash could be another man's treasure. Maybe that will be the case if the Cowboys sign him.