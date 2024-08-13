Cowboys rookie all but certain to be thrown into the fire with latest injury update
By Lior Lampert
The offseason departure of eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith created a massive void along the Dallas Cowboys offensive line. Veteran Chuma Edoga has gotten the first crack at replacing him, but he suffered a toe injury in the team's 2024 preseason opener.
Luckily, the Cowboys spent their first-round pick this year on Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton to hopefully be their long-term blindside protector. He may assume more responsibility than Dallas wants him to put on his plate early on, considering Edoga's reportedly facing a lengthy absence.
Per ESPN's Todd Archer, Edoga will "miss time into the regular season" because of the previously mentioned toe issue. So, whether they like it or not, Guyton's the primary fill-in option, barring any external additions.
As Archer points out, Edoga's toe ailment even further "accelerated" the need for Guyton to make his presence felt sooner rather than later.
Cowboys rookie OT Tyler Guyton is bound to get thrown into the fire with the latest Chuma Edoga injury update
Edoga hurt his toe in the first quarter of Dallas' first exhibition contest against the Los Angeles Rams. He was spotted wearing a walking boot afterward.
Following an MRI on Monday, Archer suggests that surgery is in the cards, though "no determination" has been made.
Guyton logged 21 snaps versus the Rams, earning solid Pro Football Focus remarks. He posted an 80.7 overall player grade (83.8 in pass blocking, 78.6 in run blocking). What he showed on tape was impressive and encouraging, albeit a small sample size and inferior NFL competition.
At 6-7, 322 pounds, Guyton possesses a unique and ideal blend of size and athleticism to be a mauling edge protector. However, he lacks experience as a starter, only doing so in one of his four collegiate years. With that in mind, Dallas presumably isn't too eager to throw him into the deep end so quickly.
While there will likely be growing pains, this may ultimately be a great learning experience for Guyton. Hopefully, for the sake of Cowboys Nation, it doesn't come at the expense of Dallas' Super Bowl hopes.