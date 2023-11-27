Cowboys rumors: Belichick connection, Dallas coach killers, Shaq Leonard latest
- Shaq Leonard to visit Dallas
- The Cowboys are costing opposing coaches their jobs.
- Could Bill Belichick head to Dallas?
By Scott Rogust
Shaq Leonard scheduled to visit Cowboys this week
The Dallas Cowboys are one of the top teams not just in the NFC, but in the NFL. They are not far behind the Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the NFC East division and are firmly in a playoff spot if the season ended today. Teams in playoff positions will always look to bolster and improve their roster.
Last week, the Indianapolis Colts shockingly announced they released linebacker Shaq Leonard from his contract. After clearing waivers, Leonard is now a free agent and can choose to sign with any team. Speaking of teams, one team linked to Leonard was the Dallas Cowboys. Fans saw this and now are wondering when the Cowboys will speak to Leonard about a potential contract.
Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports that Leonard is expected to visit the Cowboys this week, but there is no set date.
The Cowboys' defense is stacked as is, given how well they have shown to get to the quarterback and force turnovers. But there is a void on the linebacker depth chart. Leighton Vander Esch is out for the season after suffering a neck injury during the team's Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Leonard is a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2018) and a three-time Pro Bowler, so he has the resume. But Leonard has dealt with injuries in recent years, notably missing time in 2022 due to a back injury. This season, Leonard voiced his frustration over his role with the team.
In 10 games this season, Leonard recorded 65 total tackles (34 solo, 31 assisted) and two tackles for loss.
It will be interesting to see if this late-season visit will result in the Cowboys signing Leonard. Let's not forget that last year they brought in wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for a visit, only for him to leave without a contract.