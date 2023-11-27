Cowboys rumors: Belichick connection, Dallas coach killers, Shaq Leonard latest
- Shaq Leonard to visit Dallas
- The Cowboys are costing opposing coaches their jobs.
- Could Bill Belichick head to Dallas?
By Scott Rogust
Cowboys are seemingly the 'coach-killers' this season
The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the better teams this regular season. Of course, fans want this to translate to the playoffs and make it past the Divisional Round, something they haven't done since the 1995 season. But something is intriguing about this regular season, it's what happens to their opponents.
Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated made the case that the Cowboys could be the "coach killers" this season, referencing the Washington Commanders firing defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer. This decision came one day after the Cowboys beat them 45-10.
Fisher brings up a variety of coaches who are on the hot seat that lost to the Cowboys this season. Of course, there's Rivera, who lost on Thanksgiving to the Cowboys. Brandon Staley is navigating a disappointing season for the Los Angeles Chargers, who lost to the Cowboys 20-17 in Week 6. The New England Patriots lost 38-3 in Week 4, and Bill Belichick could be on his way out with the team being one of the worst in football. Another example Fisher brings up is Frank Reich, whose Carolina Panthers lost 33-10 last week and have a 1-10 record. Reich could be one-and-done.
It's a really interesting point Fisher brings up. A true coincidence.
The Cowboys are playing at a high level right now. Sure, they suffered a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, an upset defeat by the Arizona Cardinals, and a narrow 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. After Week 12, the Cowboys are on a three-game winning streak.
Cowboys fans want to see results in the playoffs from the Cowboys and head coach Mike McCarthy.