Cowboys rumors: Belichick connection, Dallas coach killers, Shaq Leonard latest
- Shaq Leonard to visit Dallas
- The Cowboys are costing opposing coaches their jobs.
- Could Bill Belichick head to Dallas?
By Scott Rogust
Bill Belichick to replace Mike McCarthy after season?
Mike McCarthy has been a polarizing figure during his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys. While he did have success and a Super Bowl title with the Green Bay Packers, his tenure did end after 12 games in the 2018 season after missing the playoffs the year prior. Thus far with the Cowboys, McCarthy has just one playoff win in two trips.
Even with the team 8-3 on the season, could the Cowboys opt to fire him?
During an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show," The MMQB's Albert Breer discussed the possibility of the New England Patriots moving on from head coach Bill Belichick after the season. Breer mentioned the Cowboys and the Washington Commanders as the teams "most connected" to Belichick.
The Cowboys moving on from McCarthy for Belichick would be something. That would certainly be worth going back to once the season ends.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is adamant about winning another Super Bowl, something he hasn't done since the aforementioned 1995 season. With McCarthy at the helm, they made the playoffs in 2021, only to lose in the Wild Card Round to the San Francisco 49ers, highlighted by the Cowboys being unable to spike the football in time after a scramble by quarterback Dak Prescott. Last season, the Cowboys picked up a 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round. But in the Divisional Round, the Cowboys lost a winnable game against the 49ers by the score of 19-12.
McCarthy seems to have the Cowboys rolling this time around. The offense is humming, while the defense is its usual dominant self. But none of that matters if the team doesn't get to the NFC Championship Game at minimum.
As for Belichick, the Patriots are now 2-9 on the season after their 10-7 loss to the New York Giants in Week 12. In all likelihood, they will be picking in the Top 5 of the 2024 NFL Draft. What remains to be seen is if Belichick will be around the team to make the selection.
There is still so much time left in the season, so we'll have to come back to this "Belichick to the Cowboys" talk down the road.