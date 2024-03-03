Cowboys rumors: Dak extension no sure thing, Lamb waiting for Jefferson, Quinn poaching
- The Cowboys have a Dak Prescott contract problem
- CeeDee Lamb may wait on Justin Jefferson before signing new contract
- A defender could join Dan Quinn in Washington.
By Scott Rogust
Cowboys rumors: CeeDee Lamb could get contract similar to Justin Jefferson's next deal
The Dallas Cowboys are known to put together quite the roster, one that can contend for the playoffs. Plus, they always find ways to land a superstar player, whether on offense or defense. In 2020, the Cowboys used their first-round pick on Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Not only has Lamb become the focal point of the offense, but he has shown to be a top 5 receiver in the game.
Now, Lamb is entering the final year of his rookie contract and could be very well one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the game. But he may have to wait for another 2020 classmate to sign.
ESPN's Dan Graziano ($) noted in his column alongside Jeremy Fowler that there should be "some clarity to the top of the wide receiver market" if and when Justin Jefferson signs his contract with the Minnesota Vikings. Graziano says that if there were a player that deserves a similar contract as Jefferson, it's Lamb. The Cowboys and Lamb are continuing to discuss a contract extension, per Graziano.
Jefferson is entering his walk-year and is arguably the best wide receiver in the game. After all, Jefferson did record over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first four seasons in Minnesota.
Speaking of, Graziano says that the Vikings are trying to get a contract extension done with Jefferson and that his deal would see him earn more than $30 million per year.
Lamb recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in three of four seasons (2020 the exception). This past season, Lamb caught a league-high 135 passes for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns on 181 targets in 17 games. Lamb also has the longest catch with 92 yards.
Overall, Lamb recorded 395 receptions for 5,145 yards and 32 receiving touchdowns on 568 targets.
It appears Cowboys fans will have to wait until Jefferson signs before Lamb gets his new deal. From the sound of it, Lamb could get a contract that's in the same camp as Jefferson. If that comes before this season, the Cowboys could save $13 million in cap space, per Fowler.