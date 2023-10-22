Cowboys rumors: Dak extension, trade deadline plans, Mazi Smith reviews
- Mazi Smith has room to grow, but has received favorable reviews thus far
- The Cowboys plans for the deadline appear somewhat solidified
- Jerry Jones commented on a Dak Prescott contract extension
By Josh Wilson
Cowboys probably won't do much at the NFL trade deadline
Jay Glazer laid out in a segment with Dave Helman at Fox Sports this week what he's hearing around the Cowboys this week.
According to Glazer, despite Dallas's normally aggressive approach to acquiring midseason talent, the Cowboys are unlikely to make a big or even minor splash this year.
Glazer simply said, "there wasn't a lot," that came back when he asked about possible names fans might see in regards to the Cowboys sending players out or taking any in.
“They did in the past with Amari Cooper a few years ago, right? Dallas is always pretty aggressive, especially if they think, ‘OK, we’re on the cusp here, we need something else.’ But just in my conversations this week, when I was asking around, ‘Hey, who are some of the names we might see?’ There really wasn’t a lot. You know, in the past, you knew, okay, these players whose contracts [are] in the last year of their deal, these guys [will] be valuable. We just didn’t see a lot of those marquee names.”
While there are still just under 10 days left before the deadline, the Cowboys having a bye week this week means that their trade deadline strategy is more or less solidifed as of now. Very little can change between now and Halloween, the day of the trade deadline, to move the Dallas trade strategy in a meaningful way.
Perhaps there's something happening behind the scenes, but for an ownership group that typically hypes up and telegraphs its moves, it's hard to see a surprise big move coming.
So, it seems like it'll be a quiet deadline for the Cowboys. If anything, expect some marginal moves.