Cowboys rumors: Injury problems won't stop, Parsons insane prep, Diggs replacement readiness
- Trevon Diggs replacement appears ready for his increased role
- Micah Parsons is being prepped in practice in insane way, but it should work
- Cowboys have more injury problems ahead of Week 3
By Josh Wilson
Micah Parsons drawing triple teams in practice
The Dallas Cowboys continue to look incredibly wise for drafting Micah Parsons after 11 teams passed on him in 2021. He has the highest weighted approximate value (per Pro Football Reference's proprietary stat) of anyone in that draft, leading the runner-up Ja'Marr Chase by 56.5 percent.
Parsons is one of the hungriest and most competitive defensive players who continues to bend the rules of how you prep and use a linebacker/edge rusher.
Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning on the unique practice flow for Parsons, where he's drawing triple teams to help prepare him for the likely triples he'll get on game days.
Rapoport said, "[Dallas treats] him like a top wide receiver. Essentially moving him around, trying to make sure that opponents do not know where he is, and [that] they can't get that double team for him."
Rapoport said that Dallas wanting to keep the mystery is the reason Dallas has not moved him to an edge rusher position full-time.
If, however, another player in the Cowboys pass-rushing attack can step up when Parsons is double-teamed, it could give the Cowboys more reason to move him to the edge. Parsons opens up the game for other pass rushers. For now, they'd prefer him to have the elusiveness over counting on double teams.
Osa Odighizuwa and Dorance Armstrong Jr. both have multiple sacks. Either could be the candidate to step up while opposing lines are consumed with trying to stop Parsons.