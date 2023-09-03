Cowboys rumors: Parsons future, Steele gets his payday, Gilmore bidding
- Stephon Gilmore was a bidding war with one other team
- Terence Steele got a contract extension on Sunday
- A Micah Parsons contract extension comes to mind next
By Josh Wilson
Stephon Gilmore was a bidding war for Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys secured Stephon Gilmore this offseason by way of a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas sent out a fifth-round pick for the five-time Pro Bowler in a move that allowed the Colts to save some money on their cap sheet.
Dallas, meanwhile, added the cornerback to its already imposing defense. Gilmore will line up opposite side of Trevon Diggs.
While Gilmore likely won't bring production similar to the level of his 2019 season, which featured 20 defended passes and six interceptions, he's still a steady, reliable back that will be an upgrade to the Cowboys air defense.
A nugget that was reported in early August -- but didn't get much traction until now, thanks to our colleague over at The Landry Hat, Jerry Trotta finding it -- is that Gilmore was a bidding war for the Cowboys. The team they had to bid against was the New England Patriots, who he played for for four seasons, securing three Pro Bowl nominations along the way.
Gilmore has been praised throughout training camp as a positive add to the mix in Dallas. Clearly, he was worth trying to bring back into the fold for Bill Belichick, which is typically a fair indicator of talent.
All told, Dallas still got Gilmore on just a fifth-round pick, so the bidding can't have gone too far, considering it's a more than fair price for a veteran back of Gilmore's talent level.