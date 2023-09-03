Cowboys rumors: Parsons future, Steele gets his payday, Gilmore bidding
- Stephon Gilmore was a bidding war with one other team
- Terence Steele got a contract extension on Sunday
- A Micah Parsons contract extension comes to mind next
By Josh Wilson
Terence Steele gets a big extension from the Cowboys
Offensive tackle Terence Steele got an $86.8 million extension that features $50 million in guarantees. The contract keeps Steele in team control for five years.
Steele is one of the many errand list items for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys who have secured youthful talent, but now have to pay the piper as rookie contracts are becoming extension-eligible.
Steele's $86.8 million sits about where you'd expect him to clock in within the offensive tackle market. The $17.36 average annual value is fair.
Importantly, though, Steele has taken steps forward every year, and now Dallas hopes the extra compensation keeps him happy enough to continue doing his job to protect Dak Prescott. Last year he allowed just one sack and was penalized six times.
Steele's extension and return to play are a welcome sight for Cowboys fans who saw their line decimated last season by injuries and players playing out of position. Steele, himself, tore his ACL late in the year and Tyron Smith had to fill in for him on the right side. Smith is back at left tackle and Steele was a full participant in training camp.
Good news for the Cowboys, and especially good news for Dak Prescott.
Most interesting will be seeing the order and timing of how the Cowboys tie up business with other extension-eligible players. More on that next...