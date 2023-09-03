Cowboys rumors: Parsons future, Steele gets his payday, Gilmore bidding
- Stephon Gilmore was a bidding war with one other team
- Terence Steele got a contract extension on Sunday
- A Micah Parsons contract extension comes to mind next
By Josh Wilson
With Steele's extension done, it's not the end of cut checks Jerry Jones will need to sign. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are both eligible for extensions. But perhaps the most anticipated is Micah Parsons, who is eligible for an extension after this season.
All of those players are extension worthy, but Parsons has proven right out of the gates of his career that he's a force to be reckoned with. The Penn State alum felt like a perfect fit for the Cowboys defense from day one and has been a Pro Bowler and All-Pro First-Team in his rookie and sophomore seasons.
Barring some massive step back in production this season, Parsons will earn a massive extension that could rival some of the biggest ever for linebackers, as it should. Some believe it will be record-setting at $32 million.
Roquan Smith earns $20 million per year as the top-paid linebacker in 2023 (and of all time), so a jump up to $32 million would be significant.
It's easy to see how the number could reach that point, though. Parsons stands out as one of the best defensive players in a sport that is typically team-dependent. He accrued 149 tackles and an earth-shaking 26.5 sacks in his first two seasons.
Furthermore, you have to consider that Parsons is an LB, but is he also a defensive end? Ends get paid more, with that market above $30 million already. Nick Bosa's impending contract extension could very well set the stakes for Dallas and Parsons. At the risk of getting ahead of myself, hopefully for Dallas, a debate between the two sides over what position Parsons plays and which one he should be paid as won't be a sticking point.
Given his intensity and love for the game, it's hard to see him holding out if there were such an issue next season, but a training camp holdout is one of the most important chips players have to play at their disposal.
If he puts up a third straight year of elite pressure on opposing offenses, that would easily push the number up to $25 million. Savvy negotiating could get it up to $32 million. After all, a third consecutive year at the level of performance Parsons is at would further prove what a force of nature the young player is.
Dallas was wise to draft Parsons 12th overall in 2021. Now, they have a chance to try to make him a Cowboy lifer.