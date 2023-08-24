Cowboys Rumors: Another rookie knee injury, Sam Williams replacement, more
- Where will Cowboys turn if Sam Williams is suspended?
- Deuce is loose... but keeping himself in check!
- Another rookie suffers a nasty knee injury.
By Kristen Wong
Cowboys Rumors: Potential Sam Williams replacements in the event of suspension
Amid the dark news of Sam Williams' recent arrest, even the fiercest Jerry Jones haters had to chuckle at what the Cowboys owner said afterward: At least Williams was going 66 miles per hour, not 98 miles per hour. That's improvement.
Jones is looking at silver linings, and so are we. Should Williams get suspended for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, who's going to step up in his place?
Williams was expected to fill the hole Randy Gregory left behind when he joined the Broncos this past offseason. His concerning off-field track record notwithstanding, the 2022 second-rounder had put together a solid rookie campaign (22 tackles, nine QB hits, four sacks) and was primed for an explosive second season.
If Williams has to miss time, 2023 fourth-rounder Viliami Fehoko Jr. could move up the depth chart, though he's still more of a raw developmental player. Undrafted free agents Isaiah Land, Durrell Johnson, and others don't possess the talent or experience to handle an immediate role.
Of Dallas' defensive end options, veteran Dante Fowler, who enjoyed one of his better seasons in 2022, is the favorite to get more playing time, and uber-athletic offseason signing Ben Banogu could make a dent in the defense as well.
Externally, the Cowboys could look toward free agents Matthew Ioannidis and Jason Pierre-Paul. It's not lost on us that both played for the Cowboys' NFC East rivals back in the day. Still, Ioannidis' relatively young age and Pierre-Paul's consistency make them intriguing assets, and either could sign a cheap deal to serve as a solid stopgap until Williams returns.