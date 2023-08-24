Cowboys Rumors: Another rookie knee injury, Sam Williams replacement, more
- Where will Cowboys turn if Sam Williams is suspended?
- Deuce is loose... but keeping himself in check!
- Another rookie suffers a nasty knee injury.
By Kristen Wong
Cowboys Rumors: Deuce Vaughn keeps expectations in check during preseason
History tends to repeat itself, which is why many fans are already speculating that running back Deuce Vaughn is going to do to Tony Pollard what Pollard himself did to Ezekiel Elliott in 2022. Take the lion's share of snaps, usurp him as RB1, and render him irrelevant by the end of the season.
For the rookie Vaughn, it's a tad too early to be thinking about becoming a star. Based on a recent interview with The Athletic, he's just enjoying the ride so far.
Vaughn said he didn't come into his first year expecting anything: "I'm not a big statistical guy. I'm not a big goal guy." All he wanted was to make a positive impact and help the Cowboys be successful -- quite the humble sentiment that only solidifies his fan-favorite status in Dallas.
"It’s been really cool to have the type of (positive) feedback from the fans and have all this love, but I also understand that this is just the preseason," Vaughn said.
The 2023 sixth-rounder has no shortage of highlights in the span of only a few short months. Who could forget his tiny flea-sized body darting and dodging his way through 300-pound defenders at camp, or the fact that his dad, a member of the Cowboys' scouting team, cried when he called his son on draft day to tell him the good news?
Vaughn is in line for immediate offensive snaps in 2023, that's for sure. Just how many? He's not sweating it.