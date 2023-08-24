Cowboys Rumors: Another rookie knee injury, Sam Williams replacement, more
- Where will Cowboys turn if Sam Williams is suspended?
- Deuce is loose... but keeping himself in check!
- Another rookie suffers a nasty knee injury.
By Kristen Wong
Cowboys Rumors: Wideout David Durden carted off with knee injury
The Cowboys are feeling the worst kind of deja vu right now. After rookies DeMarvion Overshown and John Stephens both tore their ACLs, disaster struck again.
Wide receiver David Durden, an undrafted rookie, suffered a non-contact knee injury on Wednesday and had to get carted off the field. Durden will undergo an MRI which will reveal the exact nature of his injury, but there is reportedly concern in Cowboys camp that Durden suffered some amount of ACL damage.
If so, that would mean the Cowboys have lost three rookies to ACL injuries in the past five days.
Both Overshown and Stephens got injured in last week's preseason game against the Seahawks.
According to The Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken, Durden fell to the ground while running a route against Trevon Diggs in a one-on-one drill.
One of the brighter gems of this year's undrafted rookie class, Durden was a long shot to make the 53-man roster but was expected to earn a practice squad spot at the very least. The 24-year-old Durden joined the Cowboys following a short minor-league baseball career in the Red Sox organization.
With the Durden news, the Cowboys' injury luck keeps on taking a turn for the worse. At this point, it's not a bad idea to keep all their top-performing rookies in bubble wrap before the start of the 2023 season.