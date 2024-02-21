Cowboys Rumors: Star RB upgrade, Jimmy Johnson return, Brandin Cooks trade
Cowboys Rumors: Brandin Cooks traded to Jets in mock proposal
On ESPN's Get Up, Mike Tannenbaum reminded the world why he is no longer an NFL executive. He pitched a mock trade involving the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets that makes all the sense in the world for Dallas and no sense whatsoever for New York. Let's break it down.
The deal would involve the Jets sending linebacker C.J. Mosley to Dallas in exchange for wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Thanks, Mike, but no thanks from a Jets perspective.
This deal would have the Jets trading their defensive leader and anchor in C.J. Mosely for a wide receiver who is clearly on the decline. Mosley just led what was a dominant Jets defense with 151 tackles. He'd be an outstanding addition to Dallas' front seven, but as Bart Scott says, why would New York do this?
Cooks is a player Dallas should be interested in trading regardless. He signed a two-year deal to join the Cowboys last offseason and was rather underwhelming in year one, recording 54 receptions for 657 yards and eight touchdowns on the season. Yes, he'd be an upgrade for the Jets, but they can find a better upgrade in free agency without giving up an integral part of their defense in Mosley.
Mike Evans, Tee Higgins, Calvin Ridley, and Michael Pittman Jr. are just some of the many wide receivers set to hit free agency available for the Jets to sign for nothing but money. It'd be a lot of money, but they'd bring a whole lot more production than the 30-year-old Cooks who after recording six 1,000+ yard seasons in his first eight years has failed to hit the 700 yard mark in each of the last two years.
If Dallas somehow gets offered this proposal, they'd have to say yes before the Jets pull the offer. Mosley would be a much-needed upgrade to their linebacker room and would add another leader to the locker room. Cooks, while good, is extremely replaceable. Unfortunately, this offer likely won't ever come about in real life.