Cowboys-Steelers restart time: Lightning delay updates from Pittsburgh
By Scott Rogust
Two of the most popular teams in the NFL are set to do battle on Sunday night as the main event of the day's slate. The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Dallas Cowboys at Acrisure Stadium.
The Dallas Cowboys are well-rested coming off a narrow victory over the New York Giants last week on Thursday Night Football. But they have had a rough start to the year, highlighted by getting dominated by the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens.
As for the Steelers, they are coming off their first loss of the season to the Indianapolis Colts. Even so, the defense is one of the best in the game, and the offense is doing just enough to pull the team to wins, as evidenced by their 3-1 record.
But the start of the game, originally set for 8:15 p.m. ET, was delayed due to lightning in Pittsburgh.
Cowboys vs. Steelers weather delay updates
Acrisure Stadium announced that the game was in a weather delay until further notice. However, fans would be allowed to be in the seating bowls. With that, the expectation is that kickoff could be delayed by at least 30 minutes.
According to Accuweather, there is a severe thunderstorm warning from 8:10 p.m. ET until 9:00 p.m. ET.
UPDATE (9:08 p.m. ET): The game is currently still in a delay, with fans being urged to take cover. There is pouring rain in Pittsburgh, and there is a severe thunderstorm watch until 11:00 p.m. ET.
UPDATE(9:17 p.m. ET): The NBC broadcast announced that warmups will begin at 9:25 p.m. ET with kickoff set for 9:45 p.m. ET.