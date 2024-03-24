Cowboys' Tony Pollard replacement could bring championship pedigree to Dallas
One great option to replace Tony Pollard on the Dallas Cowboys has already won a title in college.
By John Buhler
While his NFL Draft stock is not what it once was, Blake Corum can still make whatever team he lands with better. This Michigan man returned to Ann Arbor after a devastating knee injury two years ago to eventually leave a champion. Corum was one of the best running backs in college football over the last few years. He would be an ideal pickup for the Dallas Cowboys who must replace Tony Pollard.
With Michigan's Pro Day having happened last week, there is a chance that Corum is in the Cowboys' plans to replace Pollard. After getting slapped with the franchise tag last offseason, the Memphis native Pollard left to go play for his home state's Tennessee Titans in his free agency. This came after Dallas decided to let Ezekiel Elliott go last offseason. They replaced him with Deuce Vaughn in 2023.
As far as where Corum could be coming off the board, he is not a first-round pick, but should be a day-two pick by someone in need of a running back. He could be ripe for the picking for a team like Dallas during the Friday portion of the 2024 NFL Draft. While I have no earthly idea how much tread he has left on the tires, I like Corum's upside to give Dallas everything he has on his rookie contract.
It may not be enough to get the Cowboys over the top, but Corum did make Michigan a champion.
Dallas Cowboys could replace Tony Pollard with Blake Corum in NFL Draft
What the Cowboys need at running back is exactly what Corum offers. He is a plug-and-play type of runner, a no-nonsense type, if you will. He may have a very short shelf life in the league, but he is going to give you everything he's got. With the Cowboys needing to be more ground-centric to make things easier for Dak Prescott as a passer, I wouldn't hate the pairing of Corum and Vaughn in Dallas.
To be frank, we are teetering on whatever it is we are teetering on with the Cowboys. Are the good enough to win the NFC and reach the Super Bowl? Possibly, but they never will because they live to let us down. This is a Jerry Jones problem, through and through. But in the meantime of not winning multiple playoff games, how about we push some more merch? Yes, I need a Cowboys Corum jersey!
Ultimately, I trust Will McClay to make up for the dysfunctional in Dallas in the war room. Yes, The Joneses know their stuff and have really good ideas, but McClay wants to build a winner one last time before Jones is no longer with us. Like Oasis, Jones may Live Forever. However, the last time the Cowboys won anything significant, The Gallagher Brothers fronted the greatest band in the world.
So if the Cowboys are feeling more Supersonic than gin and tonic, go draft Corum and thank me later.