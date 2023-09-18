That 'Bama Standard: Trevon Diggs reveals insane goals for Cowboys defense
After statement-making performances against the Giants and the Jets, the Cowboys defense is hungry for more.
By Kristen Wong
It's official: New York is thoroughly traumatized by Dan Quinn's defense. The Cowboys held the Jets to 10 points in Week 2 and shut out the Giants in their season-opener, and they're just getting started. Who will be their next victim?
In 2023, the Cowboys have put on a masterclass in how to enfeeble opponents in their first two games and have yet to meet their match. Against a surprisingly capable Zach Wilson on Sunday, the top-ranked unit generated three sacks and 23 pressures -- and that was without too many blitz packages. Other than allowing a 68-yard touchdown to Garrett Wilson, the Cowboys were in lockdown mode and held the Jets to 64 rushing yards and 170 passing yards. And throw in three picks in there for good measure.
Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs, who has been well worth his $97 million extension, told reporters after Week 2's win that there is no ceiling for this defense.
Diggs set a crazy high bar for his teammates, saying that he wants a game in which Dallas gets six interceptions, 10 sacks, and allows zero points. So like the Week 1 Giants game, but even more lights-out.
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs and the rest of the defense are an unstoppable force of nature
The Cowboys' defense was already a highly touted unit heading into the 2023 season, but few probably expected the unit to be this good.
No matter where offenses turn, there's a Cowboys defender ready to blow up a play. Micah Parsons, an early MVP candidate, became the sixth player to have 10-plus games with at least two sacks or more in their first three seasons. He has three sacks of the Cowboys' 10 total to start the year.
Diggs, a two-time Pro Bowler who has once snagged 11 picks in a single season, could very well hit those numbers again. His coverage rating, as PFF's Sam Monson tweets above, has been absurd.
Demarcus Lawrence, Leighton Vander Esch, Stephon Gilmore, Jayron Kearse -- the list of Dallas' playmakers on the defensive side of the ball should feel intimidating to any and all playoff hopefuls. The Cowboys' offense still has to catch up to make this team a legit Super Bowl contender, but it's understandably difficult to impress when the defense is out there playing like it's Madden. Run for cover, for there's a Doomsday Defense in Dallas.