Mike McCarthy reveals Cowboys' uninspiring Ezekiel Elliott plan for 2024 season
By Kinnu Singh
Since the days of Emmitt Smith, the Dallas Cowboys offense has typically centered around one feature running back. It's been a hallmark trait for Dallas under the ownership of Jerry Jones.
DeMarco Murray was named the 2014 NFL Offensive Player of the Year after carrying the Cowboys offense with 1,845 rushing yards on a staggering 392 carries. After moving on from Murray, Dallas drafted Ezekiel Elliott with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Elliott hit the ground running and served as the Cowboys' bell-cow running back for nearly seven years.
It was evident that Father Time had taken ahold of Elliott by 2022, and the team moved on from the All-Pro running back last offseason. Running back Tony Pollard was expected to claim the mantle, but he also left Dallas in free agency after a disappointing 2023 campaign.
The expectation was that Dallas would find their next lead man this offseason. Instead, the Cowboys opted to not pursue any of the big-name running backs that were available in free agency.
Cowboys plan to change their approach to the running back position
With uncertainty surrounding the position, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was asked on Saturday about the team's plan at the running back position for the 2024 season. McCarthy's answer suggested a shift in overall strategy from what the Cowboys have become accustomed to.
"We're running back by committee," McCarthy told reporters.
The Cowboys brain trust hurt Derrick Henry's feelings in free agency and even decided to pass on all running back options in the 2024 NFL Draft. Instead, Dallas opted to sign Elliott, who will be two years older and two years slower than when they elected to cut him after the 2022 season.
"But I think [Elliott] will definitely play at the level that he's played, I know, in my time here," McCarthy said. "I anticipate that. I don't see any drop off in the way he moves. He's in good shape. ... He's come in here and picked up right where he's left off."
If Elliott picks up where he left off in 2022, that means he'll offer 3.8 yards per carry and 58.4 rushing yards per game. If those numbers weren't good enough for the Cowboys to keep him around in 2023, it's difficult to be optimistic about them now. Although Elliott has a salary cap hit of just $2 million in 2024, the Cowboys are also carrying $6 million in dead money for releasing him in the first place.
McCarthy emphasized that he has experience using the committee approach before suggesting that the modern NFL isn't conducive to a lead running back. For McCarthy, the running back committee approach is about preservation and stamina.
"I think it's really the times we're in," McCarthy said. "Seventeen games is a lot of football — that's a big role for those guys. Don't get me wrong, they'd all like to carry it like the old days and have those touches, but you want those guys fresh at the most important time of the year. So, that's all part of the planning and how you look at projections of play time."
Other teams have used similar approaches with varying success in recent years. The Green Bay Packers, for example, spent the past few seasons attacking defenses with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. The New England Patriots used three or four running backs with specialized skillsets nearly every year during their dynasty, although they did use Corey Dillon as a feature back in 2004.
The Cowboys still have a talented roster that's capable of winning the NFC East division. McCarthy is likely hoping to develop a consistent running game to complement his passing game, especially after Dallas reinforced their offensive line with the selections of Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Elliott will join a stable of running backs that includes Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Royce Freeman, Malik Davis, Snoop Conner, and undrafted rookie Nathaniel Peat. The six running backs will battle for roster spots and, perhaps, a lead role by the end of the season. With such a young and inexperienced running back room, Elliott's experience and leadership could go a long way in developing the next Cowboys star.