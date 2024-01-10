Cowboys will have to fend off suitors for more than just Dan Quinn this offseason
The Dallas Cowboys will have to worry about another name other than Dan Quinn leaving the organization this winter.
By Scott Rogust
The Dallas Cowboys won the NFC East Championship in the regular-season finale following a 38-10 win over the Washington Commanders. With that, they clinched the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, and are now set to face the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round this Sunday. While the focus is on the playoffs, the Cowboys could see some in their organization leave for other opportunities.
Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is already a heavily-requested candidate in various teams' head coaching searches, much like he has been in previous years since being part of the Cowboys. But there is another figure in the Cowboys organization that is receiving attention, and it comes from the front office.
On Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers requested to interview Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay for their general manager vacancy, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
Breer also reports that the Commanders have reached out to McClay for their head of football operations opening.
Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay could be hot commodity this offseason
The Panthers have an opening after team owner David Tepper fired Scott Fitterer after the team finished 2-15 this season. The Panthers have struggled in recent years and are far from being a quick fix this offseason.
As for the Commanders, they finished the year with a 4-13 record and hold the second-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Considering the latter fact, Washington will be an ideal landing spot, as the team has a chance to draft one of the top quarterback prospects in USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye. Not to mention, the team has a new owner, Josh Harris.
McClay has been with the Cowboys organization since 2003, starting as a pro scout. From there, he was promoted to a variety of different positions, including assistant director of player personnel in 2014 and senior director of pro and college scouting in 2015. But in 2017, McClay was promoted to VP of player personnel, a position he has held ever since.
The longtime Cowboys front office member has been in charge of the team's drafts in recent years. When looking at the Cowboys, they have drafted well, especially recently. Dallas has drafted difference makers like CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs in 2020, Micah Parsons in 2021, and Tyler Smith in 2022. It should be no surprise that teams like the Panthers and Commanders are interested in his services.
But the thing is, will McClay pursue these opportunities or others? As Breer mentions in his tweet above, McClay has been comfortable in Dallas. He declined to interview for general manager positions in the past -- the Detroit Lions in 2016 and the Houston Texans in 2018.
Quinn, meanwhile, has been requested by the Los Angeles Chargers, Panthers, and Commanders for their vacant head coach vacancies.
Will McClay have the urge to move on from Dallas for the opportunity to build up his own team? We shall see this offseason if a team can entice him to do so.