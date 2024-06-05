Cowboys have way more to worry about besides Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb's contracts
By John Buhler
There has never been a better time than right now for the Dallas Cowboys to finally get their ducks in a row. We are coming up on 30 years since their last trip to the Super Bowl, or even the NFC Championship Game for that matter. All the while, Jerry Jones continues to own the team, making it about him more often than not. Naturally, this has caused some issues with the Cowboys' finances.
Three of the team's best players are entering the final year of their contracts. Dak Prescott already makes $40 million annually, and could make upwards of $60 million on a new deal. CeeDee Lamb is playing out his fifth-year option season. He also just saw Justin Jefferson reset the wide receiver market with his record-setting contract. Also, Zack Martin is on the final year of his contract as well.
To make matters even worse, Martin is at least contemplating possibly retiring after next NFL season.
"I'm not saying 100 percent, but I think it's definitely in the realm of possibilities. And that's one thing I don't want to do. For myself, I don't want to be thinking, 'Oh, this is it. This is it.' I want to stay in the moment, and I want to play the best that I can play at this point and be the best right guard this team needs on a weekly basis. And then after the season, we'll figure out what's going on."
He said that he will keep playing for as long as he can continue to play at a high level for the Cowboys.
"I don't think I played honestly up to my standard last year, really. That's another reason why I want to finish this year strong is I think I can play at a high level still. I think I may have come up a little bit short last year. I've got a little chip on my shoulder to get back to that consistent, kind of dominant player that I've been."
Martin is the best guard who has played for the Cowboys since the late, great Larry Allen. RIP.
Zack Martin may retire after one final season with the Dallas Cowboys
I feel like I am taking crazy pills because I keep repeating myself in this. 2024 will be the last year the Cowboys will be ultra-competitive or fringe-Super Bowl viable. Simply put, they don't have enough financial resources in a hard salary cap to afford to pay Lamb, Martin and Prescott all top dollar to stay put. All things equal, Martin was always going to be third in getting a new deal done anyway...
Since he is already a lock for Canton enshrinement, I would not be the least bit surprised if he were to walk away from the game all together after next season. Prescott still has so much to play for, whereas Lamb is just now entering his prime as a No. 1 wide receiver. The biggest problem here is Martin is actually the team's best player, and has been that pretty much the entire time while in Dallas.
If Martin were to call it quits after next year, he will be remembered as the most reliable member of those great Cowboys offensive lines that never won squat. The fact Dallas somehow squandered having Martin, Travis Frederick and Tyron Smith starting on the same offensive line is just pitiful. I don't know if Martin wants to play anywhere else. In the meantime, let's enjoy him while we still can.
All I can do at this point is sigh and wonder how much better this team would be with a new owner.