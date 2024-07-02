Crafting a Kings-Pelicans trade that sends Brandon Ingram to Sacramento
The Sacramento Kings are in the market for wing depth and a third star. With the New Orleans Pelicans widely expected to trade former No. 2 pick Brandon Ingram, the dots are easy to connect. According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, there has been "exploratory interest" in the 26-year-old All-Star from Sacramento.
That hardly sounds imminent, but things move quickly this time of year. The door for an Ingram trade is going to slam shut sooner than later, so the Kings will need to move fast if he is indeed their preferred target. DeMar DeRozan has been floated as another option — potentially one that doesn't require a full outgoing trade package — but Ingram's youth, upside, and fit are all compelling reasons for Sacramento to target the Duke product.
Ingram struggled in the playoffs and he appears to have reached the end of the line in New Orleans, where there is an explicit mandate to build around Zion Williamson. Ingram isn't a perfect complementary star, at times held back by inefficient shot selection and limited off-ball utility. And yet, 6-foot-9 wings with dribble-pass-shoot equity are all the rage. Sacramento needs a versatile two-way weapon to tie its core together and Ingram is due for a long-term extension that will carry through the majority of his prime years.
The Kings still have the financial flexibility and trade ammo to acquire Ingram. Here are the nuts and bolts of what a trade could look like.
Kings-Pelicans trade to pair Brandon Ingram with Domantas Sabonis, De'Aaron Fox in Sacramento
It's not entirely clear what Ingram's market price is. The Pelicans aren't willing to hand him a full max contract, but several other teams likely are. He's a former All-Star at 26 with an incredibly modern skill set. His archetype is the way the league is heading and that should lead to a fairly sizable return package for New Orleans, even as the new CBA imposes harsh restrictions on expensive rosters and increases the difficulty of high-stakes trades.
The Kings receive Ingram and a plucky bench guard in Jose Alvarado, who essentially provides what Sacramento once hoped to receive from Davion Mitchell. In return, the Pelicans get two starting-caliber wings in Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter, as well as two first-round picks to push the deal across the finish line.
New Orleans gets a couple serious rotation pieces here. The Pelicans would face a (good) challenge of finding minutes for all their wings. Jordan Hawkins was productive as a rookie. Trey Murphy is the simple candidate to fill Ingram's spot in the starting five, but Dejounte Murray's arrival complicates the situation. Huerter and Barnes are better than your average bench wings, both supplying quality defense and a boost from 3-point range (Huerter is a particularly excellent fit next to Zion). Both should get significant burn in New Orleans.
Sacramento runs a starting five of De'Aaon Fox, Malik Monk, Ingram, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis, with Keon Ellis, Devin Carter, and Alvarado all supplying excellent defense from the second unit. The Kings still need to fill out their roster with smaller free agents, especially in the frontcourt, but this is a solid contender.
The entire West is locked in an arms race. The field was absurdly competitive last season and we've already seen Dallas, Minnesota, OKC, and New Orleans get better. The Grizzlies are back to full health, too. If the Kings don't take a swing, they'll get left in the dust. This qualifies as a swing.