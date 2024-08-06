Crafting a Lakers-Wizards trade for Jonas Valanciunas after L.A. missed out in free agency
By Craig Miller
The Los Angeles Lakers have been conspicuously quiet during this offseason. There were rumblings of trying to add more significant talent at the beginning of free agency, thanks to LeBron James’s reported willingness to financially sacrifice.
With a large portion of the offseason in the books, though, the Lakers are currently bringing back nine of their top 10 players in minutes played from last season. None of the few additions they’ve made look to figure too largely into their plans this season (other than a potential breakout from rookie Dalton Knecht).
All may not be lost, however, as the Lakers have been linked to several rotation players around the league, including veteran wing Jerami Grant and Lithuanian big man Jonas Valanciunas (Jonas as far back as the first day of free agency). Now, after having been acquired by the Wizards on a three-year, $30 million contract, some expect that Valanciunas may become available once again, perhaps giving the Lakers another chance.
The Lakers have shown a willingness and desire to acquire players who can take on some of the day-to-day workload during the regular season to spell stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the past (e.g., Russell Westbrook).
Valanciunas, while he has his warts, is a bruising big man who has long been one of the league’s best rebounders on both ends of the floor, with a soft shooting touch inside. This is a type of player the Lakers would seemingly look to for help with reducing the wear and tear on Anthony Davis, whose durability has never been a strength.
In constructing a trade that lands 12-year veteran in Los Angeles, the Wizards’ point of view must also be considered. The team is in the middle of what looks to be a long rebuild, so the usual wish list of draft capital, financial savings, and young talent would be the best place to start.
The dream for Washington would be to obtain a first-round draft pick, even if it’s not a super sexy one. Being that Valanciunas just signed a contract for less than the full Mid-Level Exception, however, it would seem that his market value does not warrant this price.
This is especially true for a team like the Lakers, who have an aging core and limited first rounders to spare. If they were to move one or multiple firsts, they would be better served to use them on a player who will figure more prominently in their playoff rotation.
That said, here is an idea that could get Jonas Valanciuns to Tinseltown
The Lakers are in a precarious position with the salary cap, as they are over the league’s first apron and just under the second apron. This comes with many limitations in trade, the most notable of which for this situation is the inability to take on more money than they send out in a trade.
Fortunately, Valanciunas’s $9.9 million salary isn’t too difficult to fit in, as long as they can make it worth the Wizards’ while. This deal preserves their most valuable draft capital for a bigger target while not moving off a major piece of their rotation (though a veteran backup point guard may be in order).
In this scenario, the Wizards are unable to land a first rounder, but receive multiple second round picks and cash (to help cover the salary difference) in exchange for their big man. They are hard capped at the first apron but have around $8 million in space below that to work with and would be allowed to add salary in a trade.
When looking at the long term, Valanciunas’s salary is only guaranteed for two seasons, which would suggest that they would not want to take on salary in exchange past that point without compensation. This makes Gabe Vincent a reasonable salary filler from L.A., as his contract runs the same length, though at a slightly higher rate.
With veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon being another potential trade candidate, Vincent could also step in as a steady hand to guide rookie Bub Carrington, should Brogdon be dealt.
None of this will be possible until Valanciunas, as a sign-and-trade acquisition in free agency, is eligible to be traded later in the year. Once that point comes, the Wizards’ willingness to part with him (as well as price) will become clearer.