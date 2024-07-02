Craig Counsell gives away Cubs trade deadline secret that won't make fans happy
By Mark Powell
When the Chicago Cubs hired Craig Counsell to be their skipper this winter, the bar was set high for an organization that has seen its fair share of disappointments over the last half-decade. Counsell did receive the most lucrative managerial contract in MLB history, after all.
The 2024 season is postseason or bust, but as of this writing the Cubs sit in last place, on the precipice of selling at the MLB trade deadline.
Chicago doesn't have too many pure rentals on the roster, but even the likes of Cody Bellinger has been floated in trade rumors. On The Baseball Insiders podcast, FanSided's Robert Murray made it crystal clear that the Cubs aren't far off from shopping the likes of Belli.
"I think they could end up being in denial that they should trade a guy like Cody Bellinger, but I think they have to be real with themselves. If they end up getting an offer where they end up getting good value in return, then I think they have to either explore it, consider it, or even pull the trigger on it. It's an absolutely damning position for them to be in," Murray said.
While it's perfectly fine for fans and pundits to speculate, Counsell's job is to focus on the players in the clubhouse, and put the best product he can on the field with that group. Instead, even Counsell got caught up in recent trade chatter.
Craig Counsell fuels the Cubs trade deadline chatter
When asked by Patrick Mooney of The Athletic if the Cubs have to perform well in July to ensure they're on the right side of trade speculation, Counsell was as blunt as ever.
“Yes,” Counsell said. “I think we have to perform in July. Take away the second part.”
By take away the second part, Counsell means he doesn't want to give Hoyer the option to sell.
“I’ve never heard of that,” Counsell said. “I’ve never heard of somebody saying like, ‘This is the number.’ We got to perform today. I don’t think that’s ever going to change.
The Cubs are 11 games back in the NL Central, and five games out of the final NL Wild Card spot. They've had a miserable June, and must turn the page quickly if they hope to salvage their season. If not, the likes of Bellinger, Kyle Hendricks and more could be traded elsewhere for spare parts, a motive Counsell is all too familiar with from his days with the small-market Brewers.