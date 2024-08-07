Craig Counsell's latest reunion will only make Brewers fans dislike him even more now
By John Buhler
Familiar face, different place. That is what is at play here over in the National League Central. Former Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Adrian Houser was let go last week by the New York Mets. He was only 1-5 on the season in seven starts over 29 appearances with a 5.84 ERA. Still in his early 30s, his former Brewers in Craig Counsell found a spot on the Chicago Cubs roster for him for the rest of the season.
Prior to playing for the Mets to start the season, Houser had only pitched for Counsell at the major-league level in Milwaukee. Their entire times in Milwaukee completely overlapped, as Counsell was the manager from Houser's run with the Brewers from 2015 to 2023. Of course, there is no love lost between Cubs and Brewers fans. It is why Brewers fans are not going to be thrilled about this move.
Houser's value in the league has been his ability to pitch in multiple spots. He can be both a long arm out of the bullpen, as well as occasionally being a spot-starter at the back-end of the rotation. Given his age and his inherent versatility on the mound, Houser should be able to command quite the contract on the open market. He could go any number of places, but right now, he is with the Cubs.
Keep in mind Houser only just signed a minor league contract with the Cubs organization on Aug. 6.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Adrian Houser joins his former Brewers manager Craig Counsell on Cubs
As the season starts to wind down, or pick up, whatever side of the interest fence you reside on, you have to wonder what Milwaukee fans think of this move. Counsell had been one of their own, but decided to leave to take over the dysfunctional Cubs. In year one since the move, Chicago is still struggling, while the Brewers look to be the toast of the National League Central, just like old times!
Surely, Houser will pitch in a handful of games for the Cubs this season. My guess is that he will be used as an innings eater down the stretch. Whether that is as a long arm in the bullpen or the fifth starter in the rotation or something, the Cubs saw value in someone the Mets didn't want around anymore. Maybe this move works out for them? Then again, Milwaukee moved on for a reason, too...
Either way, the low-key good nature of Houser pitching for Counsell could rub Brewers fans the wrong way if Milwaukee were to have any bullpen issues down the stretch. They knew what these two were capable of for years on their team. Now they play for one of the Brewers' biggest rivals. Baseball is a business, but sometimes feelings get in the way of business. The pain is still evident from the divorce.
Nothing can change the past, but how you choose to look at it can help set you free from whatever.