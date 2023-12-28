No one will ever come close to breaking this crazy Mikal Bridges record
Mikal Bridges has made himself an NBA legend with 10 years of dedication to his record-setting daily grind.
By Ian Levy
The quickest way to NBA immortality is to set an unbreakable record. Very few fans can tell you, off the top of their heads, where Wilt Chamberlain sits on the all-time scoring list. But almost everyone can tell you that he scored more points in a single NBA game than anyone else in history. (And it certainly helps when it's a nice round number like 100).
You can argue all you want about where LeBron James ranks among the greatest players of all time, but no one can argue with the fact that he's the most productive scorer of all time. Or that Steph Curry is the greatest 3-point shooter in NBA history. Do something more times than anyone else, and your legacy is solidified.
Mikal Bridges is working on a record of his own. He's played in 423 consecutive games, a span stretching across more than three seasons and the longest active streak in the NBA. But, there's a long way to go before it becomes an all-time record. That mark still belongs to AC Green, who played in 1,192 consecutive games across 15 seasons.
While Bridges still has years to go before he passes Green, he already has a record that may never be broken.
Mikal Bridges has been eating Chipotle every day for a decade
In a recent interview with GQ, Bridges said that he's eaten at Chipotle every day for 10 years:
“Still been on it heavy to this day. I have friends and family that [tease] me a little bit. It’s too fire to not have every single time, so it don’t disappoint.”
Per some ground-breaking research by Front Office Sports, Bridges may have consumed as much as $53,000 dollars of Chipotle over the last decade.
There is no verification for this record, other than Bridges' own assertions but if we take him at his own word he clearly deserves a (salsa-stained) spot in the NBA record books.