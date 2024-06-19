Crazy stat sums up how disastrous the Monty Williams era was for Pistons
By Kyle Delaney
Three games into this season, the Detroit Pistons had a winning record. They lost by just one point in their season opener to a Miami Heat team fresh off an NBA Finals appearance the season prior. They trounced past the Charlotte Hornets the next game and beat the Chicago Bulls the following day, surviving a Zack LaVine 51-point onslaught.
It's almost impossible to believe, but, this was the first time the Pistons won two consecutive games in over a year -- November of the 2022-23 season marks the last time that happened. In spite of appearing to be improving, the Pistons' troubles were just beginning.
It was Oct. 28 when the Pistons beat the Bulls, but Detroit wouldn't win again until Dec. 30, officially becoming the record holders for longest losing streak in NBA history. Thankfully, that's all in the past now, because the Monty Williams era is officially over.
Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter/X:
Wojnarowski reported that the Pistons have dismissed coach Monty Williams. This was Williams' first year in Detroit. Many fans had high hopes for what Monty could do for the Pistons franchise since he was able to turn the Phoenix Suns around. However, it didn't take long for Pistons' fans to realize maybe this wasn't a match made in heaven.
The Pistons finished the season 14-68. They're at the bottom of the league in nearly every ‘fun’ statistic: dead last in winning percentage, 29th in 3-pointers made per game, 29th in net rating, and 27th in points per game.
One stat makes Monty Williams' Pistons tenure a brief disaster
It's worth noting that Williams planned to sit out a season while dealing with his wife's cancer diagnosis, but Detroit offered him a massive six-year deal he couldn't refuse. As a result of this massive six-year deal, Williams is now owed millions of dollars. It's disappointing that he will earn that by not working and essentially disappearing.
Detroit, seemingly more so than other franchises, loves to pay for their mistakes. (Remember, we only stopped paying Josh Smith four years ago) Here's a horrifying Monty Williams statistic for example.
Per @TommyBeer on Twitter/X:
Whatever you thought of Detroit during the regular season, it seems they've entered the offseason with the mindset that enough is enough. Since Trajan Langdon was hired as President of Basketball Operations, Detroit has let go of Troy Weaver and Monty Williams and hired Fred Vinson, a former shooting coach with the New Orleans Pelicans.
It remains to be seen who Detroit will hire as their new head coach but it appears they're determined to make a splash, and it's up to Langdon to lead the way.