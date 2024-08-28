3 creative lineups that could unlock Knicks championship after blockbuster summer
The New York Knicks have so many different lineup possibilities that they can use to win a championship. They've built a team that can matchup with almost any lineup an opposing team throws out there.
The unique situation the Knicks are in is in part because of their blockbuster deal to land Mikal Bridges. This gives them unrivaled two-way depth on the wing but also joins Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, and Bridges on the same team, who were all college teammates in 2017.
The one question that Head Coach Tom Thibodeau needs to figure out is which lineups will create the best chance of winning a championship.
With so much versatility at their disposal, here are three creative lineups the Knicks can use to try and win their first title in over 50 years.
3. Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, Mitchell Robinson
This would be a very special lineup that Tom Thibodeau can use because it puts the four Villanova players on the court at the same time. This would create a lineup that has arguably the best chemistry in the entire NBA to create easy buckets.
It works because Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges can guard multiple positions. Mitchell Robinson and Hart are excellent rebounders. Jalen Brunson is a good passer to create open looks. Bridges, Brunson, and DiVincenzo are capable of being 40 percent 3-point shooters, stretching the defense.
This lineup will only work in certain situations, most specifically during a small ball matchup. Seeing the chemistry of the former college teammates will be a treat to everyone who loves sports.
The only problem that the lineup has is that it's a little bit small and doesn't have the best perimeter defense. Brunson is a small player who can draw chargers but can't really defend. Robinson's rim protection can make up for that.
2. Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Julius Randle
This would be the Knicks' ultimate small-ball lineup with Julius Randle playing center. Mikal Bridges can guard 1-4 and OG Anunoby can guard 1-5. With the extra size of Randle, it shouldn't be too much of a problem to handle powerful post players.
This lineup will also have elite floor spacing. Bridges, Anunoby, Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and Jalen Brunson have all had seasons of shooting 40 percent from 3. With the extra space this lineup will have, it will open the paint a lot more for Brunson and Randle.
These are arguably the Knicks' five best players and easily their five best scorers. Brunson and Randle have proven to be 25-point-per-game scorers and Bridges, Anunoby, and DiVincenzo can score 15 to 20 points a night. Since Mitchell Robinson is a liability at the free throw line, it could be the closing lineup.
New York could do wonders with this lineup. They would have elite chemistry, defensive ability, scoring, and shooting. All things a team needs to compete for a championship and one Thibodeau must consider.
1. Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Julius Randle, and Mitchell Robinson.
The Knicks best all-around lineup would be this one. This would also most likely be the lineup that Tom Thibodeau goes with to start and end games with. These are also the best players the Knicks have at each position.
New York would have two 25 point per game scorers in Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson. Three 40 percent 3-point shooters in Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby. Two of the best wing defenders in the NBA. An elite rim protector and offensive rebounder in Mitchell Robinson. A great defensive rebounder in Randle and a great playmaker in Brunson.
There will be elite perimeter and post defense, elite offensive and defensive rebounding, elite inside scoring and elite 3-point shooting. This lineup will truly have no weakness outside of Mitchell Robinson being a liability at the free-throw line.
The Knicks best chance to win a championship is to have this lineup on the court. There is no glaring weakness that can't be solved by the presence of the other four guys on the court. There will also be elite chemistry between these guys as all their playstyles fit together.