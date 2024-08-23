Creed Humphrey contract details, grade: Chiefs buy into protecting Patrick Mahomes
By Lior Lampert
The Kansas City Chiefs are taking protecting franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes at all costs literally.
Kansas City and Pro Bowl center Creed Humphrey have agreed on a contract extension to ensure he remains a Chief for the foreseeable future.
Humphrey was entering the final year of his rookie deal with the Chiefs. He's established himself as arguably the best center in the NFL since entering the league in 2021, so Kansas City rewarded him accordingly.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, it's a four-year, $72 million extension between Humphrey and the Chiefs, including $50 million in guaranteed money. The stud interior lineman is now the highest-paid player at his position from a total and average annual value standpoint -- by a wide margin.
New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy's $60 million aggregate salary is the next-closest after Humphrey, though it's over five years. Meanwhile, Frank Ragnow's $13.5 million yearly figure ranks second behind the Kansas City stalwart.
Not only has Humphrey been remarkable, but he's been incredibly durable. The ex-Oklahoma Sooner hasn't missed a game in his three years as a pro, including the playoffs. His efforts up front have been instrumental to Mahomes and Kansas City's offensive success.
Pro Football Focus graded Humphrey as the fourth-best center in football in 2023. His well-rounded performance as a pass and run blocker earned him solid overall remarks. He allowed only 16 pressures and four sacks on 1,092 regular-season snaps.
Only 25, this deal should age nicely for the Chiefs, especially as the salary cap continues to rise to historic levels. They solidify the status of a critical cog who helps maximize and guard their prized asset (Mahomes). Nonetheless, it's a steep price, which knocks the deal ever so slightly.
Earlier this month, The Athletic's Nate Taylor noted that securing Humphrey and fellow offensive lineman Trey Smith on long-term pacts is the Chiefs' "top priority." With the former's situation resolved, Kansas City will presumably pivot to the latter.