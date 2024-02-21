Creighton stuns No. 1 UConn with huge statement win: Best memes and tweets
For the first time in program history, the Creighton Bluejays beat a No. 1 ranked team in the AP poll era.
By Scott Rogust
The 2023-24 men's college basketball regular season is nearing its end, with March Madness right around the corner. With that, seeding has become pivotal in the final days of the campaign. When looking at the top teams in the nation, the defending national champion UConn Huskies ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll. They were just coming off a dominant 81-53 win over No. 4 Marquette this past Saturday. Up next on the schedule was the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays, a program that has never beaten a No. 1 ranked team in the AP poll era.
But that all changed on Monday night.
Creighton defeated UConn 85-66 to secure their first ever win against a No. 1 ranked team. That's right, it wasn't a narrow win. It was a dominant 19-point win, led by senior guard Steven Ashworth's 20 points (6-for-14 from field). Once the clock ticked to triple zeroes, Creighton students and fans ran onto the court at CHI Health Center.
As for UConn, their 14-game winning streak reached its end.
Let's take a look at some of the reactions on social media from fans and media members alike. Even from the Creighton men's basketball's official Twitter (or X) account.
In the first half, Creighton pulled away to a lead by way of the three-point game. Through the first two minutes of game-time, the Bluejays made eight three-point shots to put the team up 43-29 entering halftime. To start the second half, Ashworth, Mason Miller, and Trey Alexander made three consecutive three-point attempts to put them up 54-33. And the Blue Jays never looked back.
Creighton dominated from behind the arc, making 14-of-28 three points attempts. From the field in general, the Bluejays made 29-of-53 shots.
Ashworth's big game also featured seven rebounds and three assists.
Meanwhile, UConn was 26-of-59 from the field while making just three of their 16 shots from three-point line. That resulted in the Huskies losing their 19th consecutive road game since 2014.
UConn senior guard Tristen Newton secured a double-double after scoring 27 points (10-for-21 from the field) and hauling in 12 rebounds (seven defensive rebounds, five offensive rebounds).
Creighton will look to carry this momentum for the rest of the season, starting this Sunday when they hit the road to take on the St. John's Red Storm. As for UConn, they look to get back in the win column on Saturday when they host the Villanova Wildcats.