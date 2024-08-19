2 critical adjustments New York Knicks must make in the 2024-25 season
By James Nolan
The New York Knicks are heading into the 2024-25 season with big-time expectations. Jalen Brunson has solidified his spot among the top players in the NBA, and Leon Rose has brought in key pieces to complement his superstar point guard.
Last season, New York clinched the No. 2 seed even with injuries to some of their best players. Two-time All-NBA power forward Julius Randle missed the tail end of the season. If they had him in the playoffs, it could’ve been a different ending for New York.
With Randle coming back and the addition of Mikal Bridges over the offseason, the Knicks have one of the best rosters on paper. OG Anunoby and the former Brooklyn Nets wing will be able to lock down the best of the best. The Knicks' projected starting lineup seems to be Brunson, Bridges, Anunoby, Randle, and Mitchell Robinson at the 5.
Adding Bridges allows Donte DiVincenzo to move to the bench, joining Josh Hart and Miles McBride. Head coach Tom Thibodeau will have a lot of options rotation-wise. Here are a few adjustments he should make with the new look Knicks:
1. Allow Julius Randle to get minutes at the 5
Thibodeau has been reluctant to use his star big man at the center position since he took over as head coach in 2020, in part because it would be a defensive sacrifice. Now that he has two of the best wing defenders in the NBA, he can get away with using a small 5.
Using Randle at the 5 would allow the Knicks to get the most out of their offense. Randle has the size to do battle against bigs in the paint, and his ability to shoot 3s will stretch the floor and open up the paint for Brunson.
Randle is too good not to play his usual 35-plus minutes. Over his past two seasons, he averaged 24.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. He made 55 percent of his 2-point field goals and averaged 2.4 3-point field goals per contest.
His production at the 5 would make New York’s offense lethal. It would also allow DiVincenzo, McBride, and Hart to gain more minutes. The rotation of Brunson, DiVincenzo, Bridges, Anunoby, and Randle could be dangerous. Randle has expressed his thoughts on playing the 5 in the past, and it seems he’d be open to the challenge.
If Thibodeau does give Randle more minutes at the 5 in the upcoming campaign, he will need to step it up on the defensive end. In the past, the 29-year-old has lacked defensive awareness and hustle. In his defense, the Knicks relied heavily on his offensive production. The pressure on the offensive end should decrease for Randle, especially with the new stars in town.
Randle has all the tools to play the 5 but Thibodeau needs to get comfortable using his star there because it will do wonders for the Knicks offensively.
2. Donte DiVincenzo needs to be the Knicks first option off the bench
In DiVincenzo’s first season in New York, the shooting guard proved he’s a lethal threat behind the arc. Last season, he made the third-most 3-point field goals, trailing just Luka Doncic and Steph Curry.
In 63 games as a starter for New York last season, the 27-year-old averaged 17.7 points per game while shooting 40.3 percent from deep. During the playoffs, he kept up his production. DiVincenzo had five games with at least 25 points. Across his 13 games in the playoffs, he averaged 17.8 points and made 42.5 percent of his 3s.
The Knicks' addition of Bridges and Randle returning from his injury will likely cause DiVincenzo to take a role off the bench. Coming off the bench isn’t necessarily a negative for the former Villanova standout.
DiVincenzo could thrive as New York’s sixth man. Thibodeau could get Brunson's needed rest by allowing DiVincenzo to shine with the second rotation. Coming off the bench first would also provide an offensive spark for the first unit. Thibodeau could use a small 5 to turn up the offense by subbing in his sixth man for Robinson early in the first quarter.
If Thibodeau uses Randle at the 5 more, it would open up more opportunities for the lights-out shooter to stay in the game longer. The Knicks head coach needs to ensure he gets the 27-year-old time on the floor. His offensive production is too valuable to be on the bench.