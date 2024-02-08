Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League live
Crystal Palace host Chelsea in the Premier League on Monday night. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Mauricio Pochettino eased the pressure on his position as Chelsea manager by defeating Aston Villa 3-1 in the FA Cup this week. However, it is back to Premier League action next Monday for a London derby against Crystal Palace.
Palace's manager Roy Hodgson has also come under scrutiny recently. The Eagles have three defeats and two wins in their last five Premier League matches. They lost 4-1 to their biggest rivals Brighton last time out and they now languish in 14th place in the division. They are just five points off the relegation zone.
There have been rumors that former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper could be in line to be the next Palace manager. So Hodgson needs his side to get a result or at least a solid performance against Chelsea to show that he is still the man for the job.
Chelsea are just four places and seven points above Palace in the Premier League. They have also lost their last two games in the division, so Palace can take confidence from this.
From a USMNT perspective, Chris Richards has now become a mainstay in Palace's starting lineup. He has played 90 minutes in ten consecutive league matches. He has predominantly been used as a defensive midfielder, which is not the natural position for the center-back.
However, at least Richards is getting game time and he could be used in this position in Gregg Berhalter's team. Tyler Adams is suffering from a lenghty hamstring injury and Richards could fill his position in the USMNT side.
How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea in the Premier League
- Date: Monday, Feb. 12
- Start Time: 03:00 p.m. ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Selhurst Park
- TV info: USA Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this Premier League match on USA Network with a live stream on Fubo.