Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League having won five games and only slipped up once when they lost to Nottingham Forest.
The Reds played in the Champions League this week, where they beat Bologna 2-0. Liverpool's final game before the international break is away against Crystal Palace this weekend.
Mohamed Salah still crucial to Liverpool
Mohamed Salah got on the scoresheet for Liverpool against Bologna on Wednesday night. The Egyptian now has six goals in nine games in all competitions this season.
Salah's contract at the club expires at the end of this campaign, and there have been rumors for some time that he might be going to the Saudi Pro League.
He has won everything there is to win at Liverpool and would be difficult to replace on their roster. Christian Pulisic or Karim Adeyemi have been linked with the Reds, but it remains to be seen who Salah's successor will be.
Crysal Palace's bad start to the campaign
Oliver Glasner impressed last season when he replaced Roy Hodgson in the Crystal Palace dugout. The Austrian guided Palace to a 10th-placed finish. However, this campaign has started horrendously.
The Eagles are 18th in the division. They are yet to win a game, with three draws and three defeats. They did lose Michael Olise in the summer but Glasner has been backed with the signings of the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Maxence Lacroix and Ismaila Sarr.
Team news and predicted lineups
Palace suffered a 2-1 defeat to Everton last time out and Glasner needs his team to respond.
Crystal Palace predicted lineup: Henderson, Lacroix, Guehi, Lerma, Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Mateta, Eze
Liverpool will likely field an unchanged side from the one that beat Bologna.
Liverpool predicted lineup: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Nunez
Historical context and prediction
Palace and Liverpool have met many times over the years — with the Reds more often than not coming out as victors. However, the Eagles did win their last encounter 1-0 thanks to a goal from Eberechi Eze.
With the form that the two sides are in, it is difficult not to see anything but a comfortable 2-0 win for Liverpool on this occasion.
How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool
Palace will take on Liverpool at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 5. The match will be televised on USA Network, Universo and can be streamed on Fubo.tv (free seven-day trial).