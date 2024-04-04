Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Premier League online
Crystal Palace host Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Manchester City destroyed Aston Villa 4-1 in the Premier League this week with Phil Foden scoring a hat-trick. Foden has now scored 14 goals and made seven assists in the league this season. One of his goals against Villa was compared to a strike from Wayne Rooney for Manchester United against Newcastle United in 2005. For some, it may not be the most popular comparison given that the Foden plays for the blue half of Manchester. However, he is set to become as instrumental for City as Rooney was for United.
City are still third in the division, behind Arsenal and Liverpool but if they can keep up their form then it is easy to see them lifting the title. They pipped the Gunners at the post last season and may well go on to do the same in this campaign.
Pep Guardiola's side will also have an eye on their Champions League tie against Real Madrid next week. City are also defending that competition as well as the FA Cup which they are into the semifinals of. If they can produce back-to-back trebles then this side has to go down as the greatest in history.
Their opposition this weekend, Crystal Palace, are currently 14th in the division but should be safe from relegation -- albeit not mathematically yet. They have been on a mixed run of form with one win, two draws and two losses in their last five games. The Eagles have some tough games coming up with a trip to Anfield after City.
How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City in the Premier League
- Date: Saturday, Apr. 6
- Start Time: 07:30 a.m. ET
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Selhurst Park
- TV info: USA Network
