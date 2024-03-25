Cubs 2025 Opening Day game will be enticing matchup far away from home
The Chicago Cubs will be a part of something special in 2025. Next year, they'll face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Tokyo for Opening Day.
By Curt Bishop
This year, the Major League Baseball season began in Seoul, South Korea with a two-game series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. The Dodgers and Padres split those first two games, but this year's special Opening Day is far from the last one MLB will have.
Next season, Opening Day will be in Tokyo, Japan. The Dodgers will once again be a part of it, but the Cubs will also be there.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Cubs and Dodgers have been privately informed that they've been selected to open the 2025 season in Tokyo.
Cubs, Dodgers selected for Opening Day 2025 in Tokyo
Anytime MLB does something like this, it makes for a very special experience. This year's Opening Day in Seoul was certainly memorable, but baseball is taking it a step further and will continue to expand the reach of the game.
Now, the Cubs will have a chance to be a part of this.
The team's spring training facility is in Arizona. Following their trip to Japan, the Cubs will return to Arizona to open up the domestic portion of their schedule out on the West before their home opener at Wrigley Field. The Cubs will be enjoying a fresh, new opportunity next season.
This year, they have been picked by many to win the NL Central. Despite losing Marcus Stroman, they added Shota Imanaga to bolster their rotation. They also traded for Michael Busch and managed to re-sign Cody Bellinger in free agency following an 83-win regular season that almost got them to the playoffs in 2023. Oh, and they were able to sign Craig Counsell away from the rival Milwaukee Brewers to become their new manager. We shall see if the Cubs will be able to live up to the hype heading into 2024 and make it back to the postseason.