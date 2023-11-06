3 moves Cubs can make after shocking Counsell hiring to complete the perfect offseason
With the hiring of Craig Counsell, the Chicago Cubs are showing they are pushing for the postseason in 2024. So what comes next?
By Kevin Henry
Reunite Josh Hader with Craig Counsell in Chicago
Speaking of the Padres, Counsell is already very familiar with last season's closer in San Diego, Josh Hader. The flame-throwing southpaw was with the Brewers for five-plus seasons before being sent to the Padres in a trade deadline deal. With San Diego cutting payroll (one of the reasons Soto will likely be traded this offseason or during the season if San Diego decides to try to increase his value), Hader is not a part of the team's plans. That pushed him into the free agent market and into a potential spot in Counsell's bullpen.
Adbert Alzolay is a good late-inning arm for the Cubs, but having the opportunity to land Hader to not only boost the bullpen, but also ensure that reunion with his former manager is a tantalizing thought. Additionally, the Cubs seem to be doing what they can to ruin any kind of happiness in Milwaukee this offseason already. Why not add to the misery in southern Wisconsin by inking Hader to a deal?
If the Cubs are looking to put the near-misses of 2023 in the rearview mirror, strengthening one of the team's question marks (the bullpen) with an All-Star certainly seems like a deal worth doing.