Latest brutal injury luck for Cubs could actually be a blessing for Craig Counsell
Injuries have hampered the Chicago Cubs in a big way so far this season. Justin Steele, Cody Bellinger, Seiya Suzuki, Jameson Taillon, and Kyle Hendricks have all missed time this season due to injury, and now another new player will be headed to the IL.
Adbert Alzolay, a right-hander who entered the season with so much promise, is now on the IL with a right forearm strain. Jose Cuas was recalled from Triple-A to take his spot on the active roster.
This is just the latest blow in what has been a miserable season for Alzolay. While it is never good to see anyone get hurt, this injury could be a blessing in disguise for Craig Counsell.
Latest injury gives struggling Cubs reliever chance to reset
Alzolay entered the season as Chicago's undisputed closer, and deservingly so. He excelled in that role last season, converting 22 saves in 25 tries after being made the closer, and there was no reason to believe he couldn't maintain his success in 2024. Unfortunately, Alzolay struggled from the jump.
The right-hander blew four of his first seven save opportunities this season after only blowing three saves in all of 2023. He had a 4.50 ERA and a 7.74 FIP. A change was needed, and in came Hector Neris to take his spot.
Neris has been shaky, but hasn't cost the Cubs games as the closer like Alzolay did. Meanwhile, Alzolay continued to struggle in a lesser role. Even in the game he closed on Sunday in extra innings he allowed the Pirates to score two runs (one earned) after the Cubs gave him a three-run cushion. He nearly blew it.
This Alzolay injury gives the right-hander a chance to come back with a clean slate and gives Counsell the chance to manage the bullpen without thinking he has to rely on the struggling reliever.
It's tough for Counsell to do so given the fact that guys like Julian Merryweather, Drew Smyly, Daniel Palencia, and Yency Almonte are also on the IL, but all Alzolay has done this season is continue to prove that he cannot be trusted in high-leverage spots. Now, Counsell is going to have to try and find someone else to fill that void.