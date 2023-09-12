Cubs fans get their wish in the worst manner possible
The Chicago Cubs are calling up a fan-favorite prospect but at the expense of one of their big players hitting the injured list.
By Scott Rogust
Entering Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Chicago Cubs sat in the second Wild card spot in the National League. However, there isn't much room for error, as they not only have to deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, who sit in the last spot, but also the Miami Marlins, San Francisco Giants, and Cincinnati Reds, who are not far outside of the Wild Card picture. But with the regular season ending on Oct. 1 and playoffs beginning on Oct. 3, the Cubs will have to play well enough to clinch one of the berths.
On Tuesday, the Cubs got some bad injury news.
Per ESPN's Jesse Rogers, the Cubs are placing third baseman and trade deadline acquisition Jeimer Candelario on the 10-day injured list due to a back injury. With that, the team is calling up No. 14 prospect Alexander Canario to fill the roster spot.
Cubs call up Alexander Canario after Jeimer Candelario hits the injured list
Cubs fans have been calling for Canario to receive some playing time at the major league level. Well, Canario is being called up again, but at the expense of Candelario hitting the injured list. This comes one day after closer Adbert Alzolay hit the 15-day injured list due to a right forearm strain.
Candelario was the Cubs' big trade deadline acquisition, as the team bought to make a push for a postseason berth. In 36 games, Candelario recorded a .237 batting average, a .324 on-base percentage, a .449 slugging percentage, five home runs, 16 RBI, 18 runs, 28 hits, 33 strikeouts, and 15 walks in 118 at-bats.
Canario was called up to the Cubs on Sept. 1, but he played in just one game. He was sent back down to Triple-A Iowa on Sept. 11 to make room for top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong. About one day later, with Candelario hitting the injured list, Canario is back up to the majors.
Spending time between Rookie League, High-A South Bend, and Triple-A Iowa, Canario recorded a .273 batting average, a .356 on-base percentage, a .488 slugging percentage, nine home runs, 33 runs, 47 RBI, 56 hits, 64 strikeouts, and 25 walks in 205 at-bats (53 games).
Canario won't be in the lineup for the team's game against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night. Cubs fans will certainly be hoping that he gets a chance to play during his stint in the majors.