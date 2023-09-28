Cubs announcers' foolish mockery of Ronald Acuña Jr.'s record-breaking moment resulted in instant karma
Ronald Acuña Jr. made MLB history for the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. Simultaneously, the Chicago Cubs announcers made a mockery of the moment and were repaid with instant karma.
By John Buhler
Ronald Acuña Jr. is going to win NL MVP going away. No matter what the Jeff Passans of the world try to say about how good of a job Mookie Betts does playing second base for the second-best team in the Senior Circuit, this year belongs to Ronnie Beisbol and his Atlanta Braves. On Wednesday night, he became the first player in MLB history to achieve a 40/70 season. Not everyone was impressed...
When Acuña stole his 70th base of the season in the bottom of the 10th, the Chicago Cubs announcers were not having it. Jon "Boog" Sciambi and Jim Deshaies may do a great job most nights calling Cubs games over on The Marquee Network, but this was flat-out embarrassing, especially given that Sciambi used to work for Atlanta. They did not like stopping for "a highlight montage."
Fate would have it that moments later, Acuña's best friend on the team in second baseman Ozzie Albies would drive him in to score the game-winning win to lift the Braves to a 6-5 victory in walk-off fashion. This win gave Atlanta its 102nd win of the season, securing home-field advantage in the National League, dropping the Braves' magic number to one to secure it throughout the World Series.
You can feel the frustration from the Chicago booth over the Cubs blowing their postseason chances.
Chicago might miss out on the postseason entirely because of the Cubs' latest late-game meltdown.
Ronald Acuña Jr.'s record-setting moment made Chicago Cubs cringe
Look. I want to give the Chicago booth the benefit of the doubt here. Again, Deshaies and Sciambi usually do a fantastic job of bringing Cubs games to the masses. However, this was exceptionally New York Mets of them. The way they acted was on par with the standard petulance often associated with Gary Cohen and the absolutely delightful Keith Hernandez during Mets broadcast over on SNY.
Now that the NL East has been over for the better part of a month now, even Sal Licata could have appreciated all that went down in the final minutes of Wednesday's night game in Truist Park. This was the greatest moment in Acuña's professional career. It happened at home in a critical game for the Braves in the final week of the season. I thought baseball people actually enjoyed ... baseball.
Ultimately, this audio will probably be lost to the ether over time. All we are going to remember from this night will be from the Braves' perspective because to the victors go the spoils. The winning side is the one that gets to write down what happened in the history books. Chicago could still qualify for the postseason, but only the Braves will be playing for Rob Manfred's most sacred piece of metal.
If you think anybody besides Acuña deserves NL MVP, you are either Jeff Passan or a complete idiot.