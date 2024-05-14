Cubs predicted to make blockbuster trade with Astros at the deadline
By Lior Lampert
After a surprisingly impressive start to the 2024 MLB campaign, the Chicago Cubs have been mentioned in several rumors, suggesting they could be buyers ahead of the trade deadline on July 30 as they look to prove their early-season success is more than a spirited underdog story.
Sitting at 24-18 and in second place in the National League Central, the Cubs are in a tight divisional race with the Milwaukee Brewers, who lead them by half a game in the standings. But Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report predicts Chicago will make a blockbuster trade with the reeling Houston Astros that could swing the pendulum -- landing them two-time All-Star and World Series champion-winning third baseman Alex Bregman.
Miller labels the Astros as a club that could be a "measured" seller leading up to the deadline based on how things have gone for Houston in 2024 (16-25, fourth place in the American League West), mentioning Bregman as a veteran who could be on the move, citing his contractual status as a primary reason.
"Trading Bregman to a contender before trying to re-sign him this offseason, though? That might be in the cards," Miller said.
Bregman is in the final year of the five-year, $100 million extension he signed with the Astros back in 2019, looking like a shell of the MVP-caliber player we have become accustomed to seeing. He is slashing .218/.288/.327 with three home runs and 17 RBIs across 163 plate appearances. While it may be hard to part ways with the second-longest tenured player on the roster and a franchise icon who has been an integral part of two championships, dealing him to Chicago rather than committing to him on a lucrative long-term pact is a logical approach for Houston.
Yes, the Cubs have Christopher Morel handling third base duties. But as Miller points out, they would "make him the primary DH [designated hitter] in half a heartbeat if they could put Bregman at the hot corner instead."
Landing Bregman, a proven commodity with postseason pedigree, would be a massive addition for Chicago while paving the way for the Astros to wave the white flag on a lost season that offers little hope for a turnaround.