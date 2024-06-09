A Cubs-Blue Jays trade to ease Craig Counsell’s major concern
Across the Chicago Cubs starting nine, they have eight hitters hitting over .200 and one hitter hitting below it. They have six hitters with an OPS+ of 100 (league average) and up with three hitters below that mark.
Their starting catcher, Miguel Amaya, is hitting .195 and has an OPS+ of 53, both worst in the starting lineup. Their backup catcher, Yan Gomes, is significantly worse offensively as well.
The Cubs desperately need to pickup an offensive minded catcher at the trade deadline. It's almost required if they're serious about contending.
Baseball Reference gives the Cubs a 42% chance at making the postseason at this moment, but these odds could skyrocket if the Cubs are able to make a deal for one of the best catchers on the market.
A Cubs-Blue Jays trade that fixes Craig Counsell's biggest problem
The Toronto Blue Jays seem to be on the verge of entering an all-out fire sale at this year's trade deadline. This is led by the rumors swirling around their best two players, Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., potentially being on the market.
This sudden switch to being a rebuilding team means the Blue Jays will almost certainly trade their catcher, Danny Jansen, who's on an expiring contract. The Cubs would be the very first team to throw their name in the hat when the Blue Jays start actively looking for partners.
A package for the Blue Jays catcher, a premium position, begins with the Cubs' top relief pitching prospect and their 20th ranked prospect on MLB Pipeline.
Michael Arias, listed as the Cubs 9th ranked prospect, is destined to plummet down their prospect rankings after he was moved to a full time reliever. He's still electric and his potential is incredible, but relief pitchers aren't valued as highly as starters.
Brandon Birdsell, 24, has looked solid to begin 2024. He has a bit of a way to go before he makes the big leagues, but that's no issue for a team entering a fire sale like the Blue Jays. He'll need to continue to develop his off-speed pitches, though his fastball has good life to it, and he commands it well.
Danny Jansen hasn't been an offensive juggernaut this year, but he's certainly been impressive. In 117 at bats, he's slashing .265/.346/.479 with almost as many walks as strikeouts. His 136 OPS+ would rank first among qualified Cubs.
Chicago needs to go all in to compete this year. They've recently seen themselves slipping down the National League standings, though they are still given good odds to make the postseason. If they don't get aggressive at the trade deadline, they could be left behind in the NL Central. The first place to start is at the catcher spot. The Cubs need it and Jansen would be a huge upgrade over what they have now.