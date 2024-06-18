Gotta be kidding me: Cubs broadcast of Hector Neris implosion speaks for entire fanbase
By Mark Powell
This past winter, the Chicago Cubs signed relief pitcher Hector Neris to a two-year, $18 million contract to be the team's next closer. Given Neris's production with the Houston Astros last season -- a 1.71 ERA and 2.52 WAR -- it looked as though the Cubs got a steal. Sadly, that hasn't been the case through two months and change.
Neris has a club option at the end of the 2024 season, and if he continues pitching like this, there's no guarantee the Cubs will take him up on that second year. The Chicago closer took another loss on Monday night, this time to the San Francisco Giants, giving up a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to Thairo Estrada.
The 35-year-old Neris has given up seven earned runs in his past three outings, two of which were blown saves. The Cubs have struggled to score runs and are in the midst of a tailspin. They can ill-afford to give games away, especially against teams also in the NL Wild Card race.
Chicago's broadcast of the game, as called by Boog Sciambi and Jim Deshaies, was one of complete disbelief.
The Cubs must replace Hector Neris one way or another
When asked after the game if he'd consider making a change at closer, Craig Counsell didn't provide much of an answer. In fact, Counsell said he wouldn't anticipate an immediate change, or a direct comment on the question.
“Look, we’ve got a bullpen, we’ve got to find guys to get outs. And Hector has been a guy that’s been reliable for us, so I wouldn’t anticipate doing that. And we’re gonna always examine every best way to get 27 outs every day and we’re gonna need Hector to be a part of that," Counsell said.
Counsell isn't wrong. At times, Neris has been reliable, but his implosion over the last few weeks has directly caused a struggling Cubs team to lose games. An issue with the Cubs bullpen is that it's not very good as currently constructed. If Neris is removed as closer, who should Counsell go to? Hayden Wesneski, Mark Leiter Jr., Tyson Miller, Drew Smyly?
None of those players provide the kind of electric stuff that Neris, when at his best, does have. Unless Chicago plans to acquire a new closer via trade, the Cubs might be stuck with Neris or at best a closer-by-committee.